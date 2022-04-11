The University of Wisconsin-Platteville baseball team pounded out 26 hits on Sunday afternoon to earn a 10-5, 17-4 doubleheader sweep of Finlandia in Platteville, Wis.
In the opener, Ross Krist went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Mitchell McLaughlin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Espinoza had a pair of hits and Jason Adams drove in two runs in support of winning pitcher Isaac Bixby, who scattered five hits in seven innings of work.
In the second game, Krist tacked on a 3-for-4, two RBI performance in a 14-hit outburst for the Pioneers (6-11, 4-6 WIAC). Jake Wenger belted a three-run home run and singled, Dillon Sundquist went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Slate Higa chipped in a pair of hits. Zach McCoy and McLaughlin contributed two RBIs apiece, and Michael Greco earned the pitching win with five innings of four-hit ball.
Clarke 3-6, Grand View 2-7 — At Des Moines: Daniel Phyle’s RBI ground out in the top of the seventh lifted the Pride to the Heart of America Conference win in the opener. Cascade native Bryce Simon homered in the second inning for Clarke, which had just four hits. Jake Fiorito, Carsie Walker and Isaac Rohde combined to limit the Vikings to seven hits.
In the second game, Grand View rallied to split the doubleheader and the four-game weekend series.
Nebraska Wesleyan 9, Loras 7 — At Petrakis Park: The Prairie Wolves (11-13) got a three-run homer from Christian Harris in the top of the ninth to rally past the No. 18-ranked Duhawks (23-5). Luke Fennelly went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run to lead Loras, while Chris Costantino went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Joe Egan went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Wartburg 5, Dubuque 4 — At Waverly, Iowa: Keaton Gray’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Knights (18-10) the walk-off win. The Spartans scored all four runs in the seventh on a Cole DeStefanis RBI double, a Colton Pfeifer RBI double, a Quincy Bryant RBI single and a Hayden Iacolucci RBI ground out. Kellen Mitchell, DeStefanis and Bryant all had two hits.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 5-5, UW-Eau Claire 4-4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Claire Bakkestuen drove in three runs, while Riley Kelsch collected a pair of hits for the Pioneers (11-11, 3-1 WIAC) in the opener. Jordan Johnson earned the win in relief when Lauren Heuberger delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off triple in the seventh.
In the second game, Bakkestuen went the distance on the mound and struck out six while scattering six hits. Rachel Plautz and Kelsch had a pair of hits each to lead Platteville’s six-hit attack. The Pioneers tied it in the seventh on a Haili Cota fielder’s choice and won it when Madison Hughes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Benedictine 3-11, Clarke 1-6 — At Veterans Park: Elizabeth Leverton, Daija Bates and Lily King collected two hits apiece in the opener for Clarke (7-23, 1-17 Heart of America Conference). In the second game, Abby Archer went 4-for-4, while Izriah Hodson collected three hits, and Samantha Stout and Lindsey Herrmann added two apiece.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UD 4th at Wartburg — At Waverly, Iowa: Courtney Olson shot a 16-over-par 156 to finish seven shots off the lead and pace the University of Dubuque to a fourth-place team showing at the two-day Wartburg Invitational. Bethel won the team title, and Clarke placed 14th.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 3 Decorah 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Ellie Richardson scored twice and Fantu Andrews added a goal on a penalty kick as Senior won Saturday.