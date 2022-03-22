All but three of the 16 teams who earned berths in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament feature players with ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The tournament begins this weekend and concludes with the Frozen Four on April 7-9 at TD Garden in Boston.
Here is a look at the former Saints in the field:
ALLENTOWN (PA.) REGIONAL
Michigan (29-9-1) earned the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed after defeating Minnesota for the Big Ten tournament championship on Saturday. The Wolverines will face Atlantic Hockey regular-season and tournament champion American International (22-12-3) at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in one semifinal, while ECAC regular-season champion Quinnipiac (31-6-3) plays National Collegiate Hockey Conference at-large St. Cloud State (18-14-4) at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNews in the other semifinal.
Erik Portillo, a sophomore goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden, and a Buffalo Sabres prospect, owns a 29-9-1 record, 2.06 goals against average and .928 save percentage for Michigan. The Wolverines made the field for the 39th time, tied with Minnesota for the most in NCAA history.
AIC, making its third straight NCAA tournament, features a pair of freshman who played in Dubuque last season. Evan Stella, a defenseman from Karlstad, Sweden, has six assists in 35 games, while Reggie Millette, a forward from Jacksonville, Fla., has played in nine games but has not register a point.
Brendan Bushy, a senior defenseman from Thief River Falls, Minn., has one goal and five points in 35 games for St. Cloud State, which is making its 16th NCAA appearance. Jaxon Castor, a junior goaltender from Phoenix, Ariz., has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage.
Quinnipiac does not have a Dubuque connection.
LOVELAND (COLO.) REGIONAL
Denver (27-9-1) landed the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament after winning the NCHC regular-season title and falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Pioneers will play Hockey East member Massachusetts-Lowell (21-10-3) at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU in one semifinal, while NCHC tournament champion Minnesota-Duluth (21-15-4) plays Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season runner-up Michigan Tech (21-12-3) at 3 p.m. on ESPNU in the first semifinal.
Cole Guttman, a senior forward from Los Angeles, serves as Denver’s captain and ranks second on the team with 18 goals and 43 points in 37 games. He is a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect. Two former Saints affiliates, sophomores Carter Savoie and Mike Benning, have also been key contributors for the Pioneers, who are in the field for the 31st time in program history.
Duluth made the NCAA field for the seventh straight season after posting back-to-back shutouts in the final two games of the NCHC tournament. Wyatt Kaiser, a sophomore defenseman from Ham Lake, Minn., and a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, has contributed two goals and 19 points in 32 games. He also represented USA Hockey at the World Junior Championships.
Michigan Tech earned its 14th berth in the NCAA tournament. Logan Pietila, a junior forward from Howell, Mich., has scored 13 goals among his 23 points in 33 games this season. Chris Lipe, a junior defenseman from Rockford, Mich., has three assists in 33 games.
WORCESTER (MASS.) REGIONAL
Western Michigan (25-11-1) earned the No. 3 overall seed for the tournament after finishing second in the NCHC tournament and will face Hockey East regular-season champion Northeastern (25-12-1) at 11 a.m. Friday on ESPNU in one semifinal. Big Ten Conference regular-season champion and tournament runner-up Minnesota (24-12-0) meets Hockey East tournament champion Massachusetts (22-12-2) at 5 p.m. on ESPNU in the other semifinal.
Aidan Fulp, a sophomore defenseman from Indianapolis, has contributed two goals and 13 points in 32 games for Western Michigan.
Ty Jackson, a sophomore center from Oakville, Ontario, has contributed six goals and 20 points in 28 games for Northeastern, while his twin brother, Dylan, has recorded three assists in eight games. Evan Fear, a junior goaltender, has appeared in one game and posted a 4.51 goals against average and .818 save percentage.
Bob Motzko, who played for the 1980-81 Dubuque team that won a national championship, earned Big Ten coach of the year honors in his fourth season at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers lead all college hockey programs with 56 all-time wins in the NCAA tournament (56-39) along with 21 Frozen Four berths and five national championships in 39 appearances.
Massachusetts does not have a tie to Dubuque.
ALBANY (N.Y.) REGIONAL
Minnesota State (35-5-0) earned the No. 2 overall seed after winning the CCHA regular-season and tournament championships and will face ECAC champion Harvard (21-10-3) at 11 a.m. Thursday on ESPNU. North Dakota (24-13-1) earned an at-large berth out of the NCHC and will face Big Ten at-large selection Notre Dame (27-11-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU in the other semifinal.
Paul Kirtland, who spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach in Dubuque, is in his first season as an assistant at Minnesota State under head coach Mike Hastings. He previously coached at Sacred Heart and Yale.
Henry Thrun, a junior defenseman from Southborough, Mass., has contributed seven goals and 32 points in 34 games for Harvard. He is an Anaheim Ducks prospect. R.J. Murphy, a senior forward from Needham, Mass., has played 27 games but does not have a point. This is Harvard’s 26th NCAA appearance.
Riese Gaber, a sophomore forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, leads North Dakota in scoring with 15 goals and 37 points in 33 games and has missed five contests due to injury. Mark Poolman, a former Dubuque trainer in the 1990s, serves in the same capacity for the Fighting Hawks, who are in the field for the 33rd time in program history.
Notre Dame’s roster includes freshman Justin Janecke, the Saints’ No. 1 overall pick in last season’s USHL Draft. The Maple Grove, Minn., native was a last-minute add to the Fighting Irish roster and has contributed two goals and 10 points in 31 games.