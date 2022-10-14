POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team secured sole possession of the Six Rivers Conference title Friday night with a 44-20 win over Southwestern/East Dubuque.
P/C finished the regular season with an undefeated conference record and its lone loss of the season coming to Belleville.
“I’m just super proud of our kids and the work that they’ve put in to get here,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “This week nine game is one that’s almost like a playoff game because it really helps with the seeding. We wanted to head into the playoffs on a positive note, and this win gives us that.”
Potosi/Cassville faced adversity early in the game, giving up a Southwestern/East Dubuque touchdown on the Warcats’ first possession of the game on a 7-yard run by Hayden Schemmel that was set up by a fourth-and-10, 30-yard catch from Parker Shireman to Brady Huseman. The WarCats then recovered a P/C fumble on the Southwestern/East Dubuque 24-yard line to take an 8-0 lead into the second quarter.
“We didn’t have the best start and just needed to stay focused and get past that,” P/C junior Eli Adams said. “We knew they were playing with nothing to lose and they were going to give us their all.”
P/C scored early in the second quarter on an 11-yard run by senior quarterback Raz Okey following several long runs by Adams. Adams finished the game with 18 carries for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We really wanted this win for our seniors, and we all wanted to win the conference by ourselves,” Adams said. “The win is big for us momentum-wise moving forward into the postseason.”
The WarCats, who are ineligible for postseason play, regained the lead on a 55-yard run by Huseman. Their PAT failed, and P/C was able to regain the lead on an Adams score with 38 seconds left in the first half. Adams added the two-point conversion to put P/C up, 16-14.
Adams would find the end zone again early in the third quarter on a 5-yard run before Southwestern/ED answered with a Colin Sutter 10-yard run. That would be the end of the scoring for the WarCats, who were kept out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.
“I thought we did a much better job of ball control and stopping them on defense in the second half,” Siegert said. “We gave up a lot of big plays on fourth down in the first two quarters, and you can’t give up those if you want to win games.”
Potosi/Cassville had to play without senior tight end and defensive lineman Brayden Edge, who left the game at halftime with an injury.
“Anytime you lose a player to an injury it’s an emotional blow you have to overcome,” Siegert said. “Our guys didn’t panic, and they did what they needed to do.”
P/C got a pair of late scores from junior Roman Friederick in the third and fourth quarter to put them up, 36-20, with 8:49 remaining before an Adams interception return sealed the win.
