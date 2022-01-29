Stephen Halliday punctuated a three-point night by scoring the game-winning goal with 5:19 remaining in regulation time Saturday night to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Madison.
The USHL scoring leader raised his point total to 55 with his 19th goal of the season and added two assists as the Saints won despite the Capitols rebounding from a two-goal deficit.
On the game-winner, Ryan Beck retrieved a rebound in the right corner, circled around into the high slot and fired a wrist shot on net. Halliday got a stick on the shot to deflect it past goaltender Simon Latkoczy.
The Capitols pulled Latkoczy for a sixth attacker in the final minute, but the Saints and goaltender Paxton Geisel stood firm. Dubuque outshot the Capitols, 34-24, despite Madison owning a 15-7 advantage in the third period.
Connor Kurth opened the scoring with his 21st goal of the season just seven seconds after the Saints killed the first penalty of the game. Halliday prevented a Madison entry at his own blue line and quickly moved the puck to Shawn O’Donnell coming out of the penalty box on the left wing.
O’Donnell fed a speeding Kurth on a center lane drive, and Kurth deked Latkoczy to the goaltender’s right before snapping a quick wrist shot inside the right goal post at the 5:15 mark. Halliday picked up his USHL-leading 34th assist on the play, which came on a 2-on-3 rush.
Samuel Sjolund doubled the Dubuque lead by scoring a power play goal with 54 seconds remaining in the middle period. From the left corner, Halliday swept the puck to Kurth at the faceoff dot and Kurth moved the puck to Sjolund, who wired a one-timer from between the circles past Latkoczy for his eighth goal of the season.
The Capitols got that power play goal back just 18 seconds into the third period. Nick DeSantis walked the puck in from the slot and snapped a shot past Geisel after Tyler Haskins and Luke Mittledstadt moved the puck around the Dubuque zone.
Madison knotted the score at 2-2 at the 10:49 mark. Jake Dunlap sped down the left wing, cut to the net and snuck a shot between Geisel’s leg pads for his 13th goal of the season.