GALENA, Ill. — It hasn’t happened often this season, but the Galena girls basketball team had to battle until the very last minute.
Entering Wednesday’s contest, they had a feeling they were in for a dogfight.
“We knew they wanted revenge from the last game that we played,” Galena’s Gracie Furlong said. “We knew it was gonna be a battle, for sure.”
The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates, in comeback mode all game, finally pulled ahead and stayed ahead in the fourth quarter against rival River Ridge/Scales Mound to secure a 54-45 hard-fought win in a matchup between the Northwest Illini Conferences top two teams at Galena High School.
It was the second tight contest this year for the teams as the Wildcats put a scare into Galena earlier this year before suffering an eight-point defeat.
“Last game, we were pretty much ahead the whole game,” Furlong added. “Tonight, we knew it would be even more of a battle.”
Galena (27-1, 8-0 NUIC) was led by Furlong’s 19 points. Taylor Burcham added 13 and Addie Hefel had 12 for the Pirates who remained solely atop the conference with the win.
River Ridge/Scales Mound (23-5, 6-2) got 12 points from Laiken Hass, and eight apiece from Addison Albrecht and Sydney Driscoll.
RR/SM jumped out to a 12-4 advantage behind five points from Haas and some pesky defense that led to an uncharacteristic eight Galena turnovers.
Furlong’s 3-pointer at 6:47 of the second capped a 10-0 run for the Pirates to charge back ahead, 14-12.
But the Wildcats refused to be intimidated by top-ranked Galena.
RR/SM answered with a 12-5 run to close the half. Albrecht’s steal and layup gave the Wildcats a 25-18 lead at 2:14, and Emily Widerholt’s deep 3 at the buzzer staked the visitors to a 25-18 lead, and put the No.1 team on upset alert.
“They took us out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect, but they played very well. They sped us up way more than we wanted.”
A lightning-quick third quarter tempo saw the Wildcats grab a nine-point lead on two separate occasions, and the Pirates stormed back with a 10-0 run. But four points by Hass in the closing minute kept RR/SM ahead, 44-41 entering the fourth.
“When we started to chip away (in the third), we knew we had what it took to pull away,” Furlong said. “Coach kept reminding us that we weren’t gonna make it up in one possession.”
Furlong scored five consecutive points in the fourth to give Galena a 51-45 lead with 1:35 remaining. And thought the Pirates didn’t lead for much of the contest, this time they didn’t surrender.
Galena’s defense stiffened and allowed just a single RR/SM point in the final 8 minutes.
“We talked about it at the end of the third,” Watson said. “I told them, ‘We gotta lock them down this quarter. ‘Gotta lock ‘em down.’ We did a much better job staying disciplined.”
Furlong said Wednesday’s grind will only benefit the top-ranked Pirates down the stretch run.
“It’s a really good thing, especially coming toward the postseason when we’re gonna have games like that every single night we play.”
