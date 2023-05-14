The Loras women’s track and field team is all primed for a chance to defend its national championship.
The Duhawks added six more event championships to lock up the team title over Wartburg, 243-218, on the final day of the American Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa. Dubuque placed fourth with 99 points.
Loras claimed its fifth outdoor conference championship and its second in three seasons, tying Simpson and Central for the second-most behind Wartburg’s 23.
Gabrielle Noland won the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.13), and Marion Edwards, Harmony Creasy and Kelly Kohlhof each added top-five finishes in both sprints and teamed with Noland to win the 4x100 relay championship in 46.11 seconds.
Edwards was second in the 100 (12.09) and third in the 200 (12.09), Creasy was fourth in the 100 (12.30) and 200 (25.02), and Kohlhoff was fifth in the 100 (12.31) and 200 (25.22).
Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the 400 (55.46), with Stevie Lambe in second (56.96) and Aaliyah Collier in fifth (58.09).
Pfadenhauer joined Edwards, Noland and Lambe in winning the 4x400 relay (3:40.61).
Kassie Parker added a title in the 1,500 (4:26.59) to the championship she won in the 10,000 on Friday. The Duhawks’ Ellie Osterberger was fourth in the 1,500 (4:37.42).
Elly Burds was second (2:13.90), Valerie Herbst was third (2:17.77) and Frankie Chaidez was fifth (2:20.06) in the 800.
Merryl Green was third in the 400 hurdles (1:03.18), Grace Alley was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.34), third in the triple jump (11.67 meters) and fourth in the javelin (37.08m). Creasy was runner-up in the triple jump (11.68m) and Collier was fourth (11.62m).
Meghan Prohaska led Dubuque with a championship in the pole vault (3.20m). Teammate Samantha Harvell was second (3.20m).
The Spartans’ Payton McHone was second (54.26m) and Kaitlyn Wilder was third (54.09m) in the hammer throw. Kylee Doherty took third in the javelin (37.80m), with Alivia Auer finishing in fifth (36.98).
Dubuque also got fifth-place finishes from its 4x100 relay of Keira Aliss, Emma Seipel, Gianna Borzileri and Riley Finn, and the 4x400 quartet of Finn, Abigail Smith, Emma Lundquist and Borzileri (4:01.22).
Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) standout, won the triple jump (11.72m).
