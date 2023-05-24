Iowa State University women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly (center) takes a selfie with Rosie and Tom Zolecki, both of Dubuque, during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell talks with Amanda Staade and her children Emmett, 10, and Sabrina, 7, all of Dubuque, during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell (from left); men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger; women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly; and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser talk during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
A year filled with success was front and center for Cyclone fans to admire.
The Cy-Hawk Trophy, the Iowa Corn Series Cy-Hawk award and a net draping the 2023 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball tournament championship crown were on display as members of Iowa State’s athletic department paid a visit to the Key City during the annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour held Tuesday afternoon at the Grand River Center.
Fans had the opportunity to interact with football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach T.J Otzelberger, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, athletics director Jamie Pollard, voice of the Cyclones John Walters, and of course, Cy, during the one-hour family-friendly event.
The 10-day, 12-city tour concludes tomorrow night in Des Moines.
“For our staff to be together and be able to give back to our fan base, it’s special,” Campbell said. “What makes it special to be at Iowa State is that we do have a great fan base, whether it’s Jack Trice on a Saturday or Hilton throughout the week.
“You have such an appreciation that our fans make it really special to be at Iowa State. For us to get out and be able to be around our fans, it means a lot to all of us.”
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jim Bonifas, a Dubuque Senior grad, has impressed Campbell through spring workouts and the head coach sees him competing for an increased role this season.
“Jim is one of the guys who epitomizes what our program is about,” Campbell said. “Tough, hard-nosed, he’s just had this unbelievable transformation over the last year and a half to two years. “I think he’s right where we want him to be. He’s fighting to be the starting center this fall.
“Everything we talk about in our program, Jim embodies that. I think Jim’s got a chance to really come on the scene and compete to be a starter, and we’re really excited about that.”
Bill Fennelly, the 28th-year leader of Iowa State’s women’s basketball program, had plenty of reasons to smile when recalling a season that included the coach’s 21st trip to the NCAA national tournament and a third Big 12 Conference tournament championship at the helm of the Cyclones.
Another reason was former walk-on and Dubuque Wahlert grad, Mary Kate King, working her way into a scholarship.
“Mary Kate is a kid that you won’t often see on game day, but we all know the value that she brings to our program every day,” Fennelly said. “She’s a phenomenal teammate. She represents everything that’s great about our school and program. The ability to offer a scholarship was something that she earned, and we were excited to do it.”
Fennelly awarded King with a scholarship with a surprise announcement toward the end of a practice last November. King’s teammates mobbed her in celebration.
“That reaction tells you exactly what Mary Kate means to them,” Fennelly said. “The players didn’t know it was coming either. We did it on the fly, and I wanted the reaction to be real and organic, and it was.”
Fennelly, a Davenport native, appreciates the opportunity to interact with Eastern Iowa’s loyal Iowa State fan base.
“For folks over here, it’s a little farther to Ames, and this is the one time where it’s our job to come see them,” Fennelly said. The fans here are very loyal, so it’s fun to get over here and be with people that really care about the Cyclones.”