A year filled with success was front and center for Cyclone fans to admire.

The Cy-Hawk Trophy, the Iowa Corn Series Cy-Hawk award and a net draping the 2023 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball tournament championship crown were on display as members of Iowa State’s athletic department paid a visit to the Key City during the annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour held Tuesday afternoon at the Grand River Center.

Recommended for you