CUBA CITY, Wis. — When the Cuba City boys basketball team has its foot on the gas, the Cubans have proven they arenearly impossible to stop. The Division 4 top-ranked Cubans saw their win-streak improve to 13 games Friday night with a commanding 83-57 win over SWAL rival Mineral Point.
The Pointers (6-8, 4-4) had no answer for the Cubans’ starting five, who didn’t leave the floor until one substitution was made at the 1:38 mark of the first half. Junior Brayden Dailey led all scorers with 26 points, while senior Brady Olson was right behind with 25. Junior Jack Misky added 16 points, while senior Jackson Noll chipped in with 13.
“These kids are in shape, and they love to play the game of basketball,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “I really like our starting five. This is just a special group of kids.”
The Cubans trailed, 6-2, following a pair of 3-pointers from Liam Stumpf and Justin Baehler, but it didn’t take long for Cuba City to answer. The Cubans, who shot 59 percent from the field in the first half, answered with a nine point run to go up, 11-6. They would not trail again in the game.
“We really wanted to come out and make a statement tonight,” junior starting guard Riley Richard said. “We are playing really good team basketball right now, and we know we have something special this year.”
Cuba City (13-0, 8-0) used a 7-0 run, capped by a three-point play from Noll, to take a 23-13 lead with 11:15 remaining in the first half. A 9-0 run put them up, 40-28, and they would end the half with four straight points from Misky to go along with a Dailey jumper to take a 47-29 lead into the break.
“Coach talked to us about being the best team in Division 4 before the game,” Olson said. “Then he said we can’t be satisfied with that. We need to play like we are the best team in the state.”
The Cubans continued to dominate in the second half, and Petitgoue cleared his bench with 7:10 remaining and an 82-44 lead.
“We run every night during our entire practice, and we know we are conditioned for this,” Olson said. “We love running the ball and we know that teams are going to get tired going against us. I love my teammates, and we know that each of us are capable of attacking the rim, making good passes and hitting open shots. That’s what makes this so fun.”
The Pointers, who were coming off a two-point loss to Darlington Tuesday night, were led by junior Stumpf with 16 points.