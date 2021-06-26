A pair of Dubuque schools could be in line for No. 1 seeds when postseason high school baseball begins in the two largest classes next month.
No. 7-ranked Dubuque Hempstead figures to land the top seed in Class 4A Substate 5. The field also includes Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport West, Dubuque Senior and Eldridge North Scott. The Mustangs will be seeking their second consecutive state tournament appearance after reaching the semifinals last summer.
No. 2-ranked Dubuque Wahlert will play in Class 3A Substate 3. The field also includes Decorah, Epworth Western Dubuque, Independence, Maquoketa, Monticello, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware.
Seedings for the postseason will take place in the coming weeks. The Iowa High School Athletic Association released assignments for the Class 1A and 2A fields last week.
(Thursday’s late games)
Maquoketa 4-1, Dyersville Beckman 0-5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Owen Powers struck out five, walked one and hit one batter in a 92-pitch complete-game five-hitter in the opener for the Cardinals (12-11). Caide Steffen had a pair of hits, and Kannon Coakley drove in two runs. The Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers made the most of 10 hits and two walks to gain the split in the WaMaC Conference twin bill. Coakley had two more hits in the nightcap.
West Delaware 5-0, Clear Creek-Amana 4-2 — At Tiffin, Iowa: Isaac Fettkether and Will Ward had a pair of hits each, and Lukas Meyer scattered three hits in six innings of work to lead West Delaware (9-14) in the opener of the WaMaC doubleheader. Meyer, Jared Voss and Kyle Cole had two hits each in the nightcap, but the Hawks couldn’t scratch out a run.
Lisbon 3-3, Bellevue Marquette 2-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Lions needed eight innings to take the opener, then completed the Tri-Rivers Conference twin bill by an identical score in the nightcap. Lisbon improved to 15-8, 11-3 Tri Rivers. Marquette is 9-8.
Maquoketa Valley 10-4, East Buchanan 0-0 — At Winthrop, Iowa: Nathan Beitz pitched a six-inning one-hitter in the opener, when Tony Offerman went 3-for-4 and Michael Schaul, Parker Sternhagen and T.J. Cook collected two hits each. Offerman, Cook and Carter Klaren drove in two runs each. In the nightcap, Schaul struck out 13 and walked none in a 103-pitch no-hitter. Tim Harmon went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Wildcats (14-5).
PREP SOFTBALL
Mustangs drop pair — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kenzie Tomkins delivered the game-tying hit in the bottom of the sixth inning and threw five innings in relief, but took a tough-luck loss as Dubuque Hempstead lost to Louisa Muscatine, 4-3, in 8 innings at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic. Mady Pint, Lydia Ettema and Brooke Hanson had two hits apiece for the Mustangs. Pint tripled for the second consecutive day and Ettema doubled.
Ettema went 2-for-2 with a double in Hempstead’s 6-0 loss to Benton Community earlier in the day.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Monticello 4, Epworth 1 — At Worthington, Iowa: AJ Reuter scattered eight hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort to send the Cubs to the championship game in the Worthington Tournament.
Reuter went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double to help his own cause, while Romel Martinez added two hits for Monticello.
Mike Brown went 3-for- 3, and Dylan Kramer and Mitch Kramer each went 2-for-3 for the Orioles. Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake allowed four runs in four innings and suffered the defeat on the mound for Epworth.
Monticello advanced to tonight’s championship game against the winner of the other semifinal contest between Bernard and Dyersville, which was still in progress when the TH went to press.
Epworth will face the loser of Bernard-Dyersville in the consolation game tonight at 5 p.m.