With a win against its archrival in the final regular season game, Galena punched its ticket to last year’s Illinois Class 1A playoffs.
The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference has a slightly different look in 2022 as East Dubuque moved over to Wisconsin’s Six Rivers Conference and a co-operative program with Southwestern.
But one thing remains unchanged: The nine schools left in the always-competitive NUIC have a tough hill to climb as last season’s 1A state champs, Lena-Winslow, looms as the heavy favorite to win the conference once again.
With largely revamped rosters, Galena and Stockton will need several newcomers to step up this season if they hope to compete in the ultra-competitive NUIC and have playoff aspirations.
River Ridge looks to once again compete near the top of the 8-player field with a bounce back 2022 campaign after suffering its first losing season since switching to the new format.
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
GALENA
Coach — Ed Freed (20th season, 154-104 overall)
Last season — 5-5 (4-4)
Returning starters — Sam Eaton (Sr., RB); Jack Ries (Jr., LB)
Other returning veterans — Ashton Sproule (Sr., OL/DL); Ryan Stoffregen (Sr., TE/LB); Kolby Knautz (Sr., OL/DL); Keaton Bauer (Sr., OL/DL); Kaleb Muehleip (Sr., WR/DB); John Wubben (Sr., QB/LB); Tanner Wienen (Sr., RB/LB); Nick Handfelt (Jr., OL/DL); Lucas Duggan (Jr., OL/LB); Cooper Einsweiler (Jr., OL/DL); Josue Arcos (Jr., WR/DB)
Promising newcomers — Will Anderson (Soph., OL/DL); Josh McNett (Soph., TE/DE); Zach Heller (Soph., RB/LB); Roman Romer (Fr., WR/DB); Myles Schumacher (Soph., RB/DB); Josh Hernandez (Soph., RB/DB); Alfredo Jimenez (Soph., WR/DB); Rylan Miller (Soph., TE/LB); Shawn Davis (Soph., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Pirates snuck in to the playoffs last season with a win in their regular-season finale and nearly pulled off an upset over heavily favored Forreston in the first round. After amassing 482 yards on the ground in 2021, Eaton will get the brunt of the carries at running back for Galena. A sizeable offensive line should create space for him to break free. Ries heads the defense after securing 43 tackles at linebacker a year ago. Size and athletic ability will be a strength on the defensive line, and Eaton and Muehleip will provide senior leadership in the secondary. With the departure of several key seniors from last year’s team, Galena is filled with players ready to step into starting roles.
Schedule — Aug. 26: at Fulton; Sept. 2: MADISON; Sept. 9: at Lena-Winslow; Sept. 16: STOCKTON; Sept. 23: at Forreston; Sept. 30: EASTLAND-PEARL CITY; Oct. 7: at Dakota; Oct. 14: DURAND-PECATONICA; Oct. 21: WEST CARROLL
STOCKTON
Coach — Matt Leitzen (3rd season, 30-34 overall)
Last season — 3-6 (2-6)
Returning starters — Michael Haas (Jr., OL/DL); Jace Phillips (Sr., RB/LB); Dustin Oppold (Sr., RB/LB); Dawson Broshous (Sr., OL/DL); Noah Hess (Sr., WR/DB)
Promising newcomers — Tanner Gile (Jr., RB/LB); Wesley Logemann (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — Returning all-NUIC lineman Haas should help stabilize a defense that allowed more than 25 points per game last season. He will also be able to produce some holes offensively for the returning running back combo of Phillips and Oppold. The Blackhawks will have to fill the void on offense left by graduated playmakers Ian Broshous, Caleb Mammoser and Drew Mensendike.
Schedule — Aug. 26: FORRESTON; Sept. 2: at Pearl City-Eastland; Sept. 9: DAKOTA; Sept. 16: at Galena; Sept. 24: WEST CARROLL (1 p.m.); Sept. 30: at Fulton; Oct. 8: FIELDCREST (2 p.m.); Oct. 14: at Lena-Winslow; Oct. 21: at Pecatonica
8-PLAYER
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Doug Nicholas (8th season, 25-38 overall)
Last season — 3-6, (2-6 8-player North 2 Division)
Returning starters — Sam Ries (Sr., QB); Traighton McGovern (Sr., WR/DB); Ethan Gonzalez (Sr., OL/DL); Brian Appleby (Jr., OL/DL); Seth Nicholas (Jr., RB/LB)
Promising newcomers — Jack Ketelsen (Sr., WR/DB); LeBron Ransom (Sr., RB/DB); Lucas Holland (Jr., OL/DL); George Winter (Jr., RB/LB); Ben Richmond (Jr., OL/LB)
Outlook — The Wildcats took a step back after two highly successful seasons as newcomers to the 8-player format. River Ridge advanced to the 8-player state semifinals in its debut season in 2019 and posted a 6-0 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign that lacked a postseason. This year’s team will be very athletic but without a ton of varsity game experience.
Schedule — Aug. 26: at South Beloit; Sept. 2: at Amboy; Sept. 9: at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (At Woodland H.S.); Sept. 16: FREEPORT AQUIN; Sept. 23: ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN LIFE; Sept. 30: ALDEN HEBRON; Oct. 7: at Polo; Oct. 14: MILLEDGEVILLE; Oct. 22: at Orangeville (1 p.m.)
