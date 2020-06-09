Sam Link and Greg Bennett looked forward to spending this summer as teammates with the DuPage Pistol Shrimp in the highly competitive Prospects League.
It looked like a perfect fit.
The two cousins have family in the Chicagoland area, so housing wouldn’t have been an issue. And they would have had the opportunity to play in front of professional scouts in an elite wooden-bat league for collegiate baseball underclassmen.
But, like most summer collegiate circuits across the country, the Prospects League canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. That left hundreds of players searching for a place to hone their games after the college season ended abruptly in mid-March.
Fortunately for Link and Bennett — as well as several other Dubuque County college baseball standouts — they didn’t have to look very far to find a place to compete. The cousins became teammates after all when they agreed to play semi-pro ball for the Peosta Cubs of the Prairie League.
“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, I feel extremely fortunate to have an opportunity to play baseball at such a competitive level this summer,” said Link, a Dubuque Senior graduate who recently completed his freshman year at the University of Iowa. “Semi-pro baseball has been such a staple around this area for a long time, because it’s such an awesome experience. You have a really good mix of older guys who absolutely love the game, college guys looking to get better during the summer and even some really good young high school talent.
“We’re so blessed to have semi-pro baseball in this area, and not just now because everything else is shut down. Without a doubt, it’s a great level of baseball. And it always has been.”
Bennett, a utility man, recently finished his first year at Middle Tennessee State University after spending two years at national junior college powerhouse Iowa Western. Because the NCAA granted spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, he will have two seasons remaining.
And, while most of his collegiate teammates have been scrambling for opportunities to play this summer, Bennett has been working 30 hours per week during the day and competing on the diamond at night.
“When I first got back from school, it was hard to find a place to hit or even work out, and I was really itching to play baseball, especially after having everything canceled right in the middle of our season,” said Bennett, a former Western Dubuque standout. “It wasn’t looking too good for a while there. But I think that makes you appreciate things so much more when you do have them.
“We went from the possibility of having nothing to having the opportunity to play really good baseball and facing some really quality (NCAA) Division I arms in semi-pro ball.”
And, according to former Western Dubuque standout Sam Goodman, even more Division I talent wants in. He has been receiving texts from friends around the state who are looking for any opportunity to play.
“I do consider myself pretty lucky to have this opportunity in our own backyard,” said Goodman, who spent his freshman season at the University of Iowa but will transfer to Kirkwood Community College in the fall because the Hawkeyes expect a backlog of returning players. “I think everyone sees what’s going on here in Dubuque County, and they wish they could be a part of it. I don’t blame them.
“I just found out about an opportunity to play down in Florida in a couple of weeks. It sounds like a good opportunity, but is it worth it to go down there with everything that’s going on? Especially when you can compete against so much talent right here at home.”
The managers in the 12-team Prairie League and the eight-team Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League have maintained connections with college coaches and players around the Midwest for years. Most semi-pro teams carry smaller rosters, so they can afford to add a few players.
This summer will present greater opportunity to bring that college talent to local semi-pro ball.
Not only have collegiate summer leagues canceled their seasons, the vast majority of college pitchers are in search of innings to stay fresh. In past years, many college coaches severely limited the amount of summer innings they wanted out of their pitchers because of busy spring workloads.
“There are so many great baseball people in this area who are awesome advocates for semi-pro baseball, and they can bring in a lot of quality players who probably didn’t even know this league existed before this summer,” said Jackson Bennett, a Dyersville Beckman graduate who started his collegiate career at Kirkwood Community College and will have three years of eligibility at Michigan State University beginning this fall. He pitches and plays first base for the Cascade Reds but also considered playing in a summer collegiate league.
“Getting that kind of talent raises the level of competitiveness of every game. And it’s going to be a lot more fun for the fans who can make it out. They’re getting to see a lot of really good Division I talent they normally don’t get to see.”
And that Division I talent might be in for a bit of a surprise.
“Some of them see that they’re playing against guys who are a little older and think it’ll be kind of easy for them,” Farley left-handed pitcher Dylan Gotto said. “Then, that 30-year-old man hits a two-run homer off them and they think, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ It’s kind of funny to see their expressions when they figure out how good this level is here.”
It’s not a secret around Dubuque County.
“You have guys like Nate Ramler at Peosta and Andrew Redman at Key West who were great baseball players in college, and they’re still great players, even if they’re a little older,” said Key West left-handed pitcher Jakob Kirman, a Dubuque Senior grad who planned to play for the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League in preparation for his second crack at his senior season at Clarke University. “They aren’t the only ones, either. You can learn a lot just from playing with and against those guys.”
Gotto, a junior at Wartburg College, almost committed to a Prospects League team for this summer. He instead took an assistant coaching position at his alma mater, Western Dubuque, and an internship at Building Better Athletes in Dubuque. That left him open to return to the Farley semi-pro team.
“Before everything got shut down, I was actually having second thoughts. ‘Man, maybe I should have gone to the Prospects League,’” Gotto said. “But it’s working out really well for me now. I’m seeing the kind of hitters who normally would have been in the Prospects League, and they’re basically coming to me. I don’t have to go anywhere to play, and I get to coach and do my internship.”
Joel Vaske, who planned to play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League this summer before it canceled its season, never doubted he would have the opportunity to play semi-pro ball for the Dyersville Whitehawks this summer. After a blistering start to his sophomore year at Kirkwood, he hopes to land a Division I opportunity in the coming months but could return to the Cedar Rapids school in the fall.
“Growing up in Eastern Iowa, you just kind of feel like it’s a place where, no matter what’s going on, you’re going to be able to play baseball,” Vaske said. “Baseball, sports and the Catholic Church — they’re all constants around here. That’s the way things are built around here, especially in places like Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Peosta, Cascade.”