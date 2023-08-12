DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Charlie Jaeger took the mound at his father’s old stomping grounds twice in the last week and absolutely shoved in both of his outings.
The right-hander struck out 14 batters in eight innings of work and overcame allowing single runs in the first two innings Friday to lead Balltown to a 4-2 victory over the Dubuque Packers in the championship game of the Dyersville Whitehawks Tournament. Jaeger also no-hit Worthington in the first round en route to being named tournament MVP with 24 strikeouts and a 0.99 ERA in 15 innings of work.
Balltown, managed by Joey Sigwarth, won the Dyersville Tournament for the first time since 2018 and the third time overall. The squad beat the Dubuque Merchants 40 years ago for its first title.
“This is a huge tournament with so much history, so it means a lot to be able to win it,” said Jaeger, the son of former Dyersville Beckman all-stater Dennis Jaeger. “Playing on his field and winning it was awesome, especially having him in the dugout with us. Rolling into the fall season, it gives me so much confidence. It’s great.”
Jaeger, who pitched at Clarke University this season after two years at Ellsworth Community College, will follow head coach Dan Spain and top assistant Andrew Redman across town to the University of Dubuque for his final season. Redman saved Friday’s game for Jaeger by striking out a pair of hitters in the ninth.
“I’m going to UD because of the coaches,” Jaeger said. “I’ve had three head coaches and three pitching coaches in three years, and I didn’t want to make it four in four. I have so much respect for Spain and Red. I think they’re the cream of the crop when it comes to coaching, and I’d follow them anywhere. I respect them as much as any coach I know in baseball.”
The Packers took an early lead on Tucker Mai’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Mai hit a three-run homer earlier in the tournament to beat Farley, 4-1.
Dubuque doubled the lead in the second inning after Jakob Kirman delivered a one-out single, Ben Hefel followed with another base hit and Chris Tomkins singled home a run. Jaeger wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam, then went toe-to-toe in a pitchers’ duel with Kirman for eight innings. Jaeger threw 124 pitches, 80 for strikes.
Kirman, a former Clarke standout, owns and operates Xtreme Strength and Sports Performance, the training facility for the Clarke baseball team.
“So I saw him every day,” Jaeger said. “There was a little trash talk, but I have so much respect for Kirman. He’s such a great pitcher. It was so much fun going against him, and it makes it a little more special to beat him.
“It does give me a little bit of bragging rights, but I have so much respect for all of those guys. They have a few former Clarke guys, and I love all those guys.”
With a steady rain falling, Balltown finally got to Kirman in the top of the eighth. Taiga Soto led off with a line-drive double to right-center field and moved up on Kyle Behnke’s bloop single.
Jimmy McDermott followed with a liner to the cavernous left-centerfield gap and used his wheels to stand up with a triple. He scored the go-ahead run on Luke Pothoff’s deep fly ball to left field.
“Whenever Jakob Kirman’s on the mound, you know it’s going to be a battle,” McDermott said. “He’s a phenomenal pitcher who locates really well and mixes his pitches. He’s a gamer. We had the mentality of, if we kept having good at-bats, we could find something. We knew what we wanted at the plate, and we were aggressive when we got it. Our best chance was the fastball if he gave us one, so we were looking for it. He went to it one too many times, and we got lucky.”
Balltown added an insurance run in the ninth. Luke Sigwarth hustled a shallow blooper into a double and came around to score on Jon Wille’s groundout.
Wille led Balltown’s seven-hit attack with two hits, while Jack Walsh also doubled. Dubuque’s Gavin Guns led the tournament in hitting with an 8-for-15 (.533) performance.
Balltown's lineup featured four players who last month earned all-state accolades. They include Wahlert's Ryan Brosius and Jack Walsh, Beckman's Luke Sigwarth, and Senior's Wille.
Balltown became the sixth different team to win a title in as many semi-pro tournaments. That includes Peosta at Cascade, Epworth in its own tourney, Worthington at Rickardsville, Zwingle in its own tourney and Cascade at Worthington. Zwingle also took titles at Bellevue and Farley, while the Packers won the season-opener at Holy Cross.