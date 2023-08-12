DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Charlie Jaeger took the mound at his father’s old stomping grounds twice in the last week and absolutely shoved in both of his outings.

The right-hander struck out 14 batters in eight innings of work and overcame allowing single runs in the first two innings Friday to lead Balltown to a 4-2 victory over the Dubuque Packers in the championship game of the Dyersville Whitehawks Tournament. Jaeger also no-hit Worthington in the first round en route to being named tournament MVP with 24 strikeouts and a 0.99 ERA in 15 innings of work.

Recommended for you