PEOSTA, Iowa — Gregory Bennett will be headed to Middle Tennessee State University this fall with quite a shot of momentum.
The former Western Dubuque standout went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a three-inning save to lead Peosta to a 5-3 victory over Cascade in the championship game of the Peosta semi-pro baseball tournament late Friday.
The Cubs won their own tournament for just the third time since it started hosting the event in 2006. They overcame a 14-strikeout performance by recent Marion High School graduate Rick Atkins, who will play at South Dakota State University in the fall.
“It was awesome to see an (NCAA) Division I guy on the mound, because that’s something I’m going to see a lot of this year and I’m going to have to get used to it,” said Bennett, who helped Iowa Western Community College to back-to-back Junior College World Series appearances and will be a junior at Middle Tennessee State beginning Wednesday. “I’d struggled a little bit with the bat earlier in the tournament because I hadn’t seen a lot of live pitching lately, so it felt pretty good to have a night like tonight.
“As a team, we really grinded it out and showed a lot of grit. It’s an awesome feeling to win the whole thing.”
On the mound, Bennett worked himself in and out of trouble in the seventh inning, allowing a run on two hits and two walks as Cascade pulled within two runs, but he regrouped to retire six in a row. He allowed a couple of baserunners in the ninth before ending the game.
“There were a few jitters that first inning, but, once I got out of it, I realized we could put this one away,” Bennett said. “After that, the last two innings came a little easier. I just tried to take a deep breath, stay calm and trust my stuff, and it worked.”
Connor Grant earned tournament MVP honors after striking out 25 batters while posting a pair of wins and one save. On Friday, he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 to earn the pitching victory.
“This is the one time this season we actually all came together as a team, backed each other up and played really good baseball,” Grant said. “We had our moments, too, but we were able to find a way to scratch our way through them, pull together and win it.
“Cascade came here with a great lineup. But we found ways to get them out. It’s a great team win.”
Peosta took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning despite fanning 10 times in the first three frames against the left-hander Atkins. Nolan Baumhover led off the inning by reaching on a dropped third strike, and No. 9 hitter Bryn Vantiger followed with a walk.
One out later, Bennett smoked a triple to straightaway center to drive in a pair and give the Cubs the lead for good. Juan Munoz followed with a base hit up the middle to make it 3-0.
Cascade immediately responded in the bottom half. Brock Simon and Nate McMullen connected for back-to-back two-out doubles for the first run, and Roamn Hummel laced a base hit up the middle to pull the Reds within 3-2.
Peosta staged a two-out rally in the seventh to stretch its lead to 5-2. Grant walked, Bennett singled and Nate Ramler reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. Grant and a hustling Bennett scored when Munoz reached safely on a slow dribbler to the right side of the infield.
Cascade got one of those runs back in the bottom of the seventh. Simon walked and came around to score after a pair of wild pitches.
In the consolation game, Mike Jones and Charlie Jaeger combined for a no-hitter to lead Balltown to a 7-0 victory over the Dubuque Budweisers.