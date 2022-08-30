PEOSTA, Iowa — P.J. Hogan understands the important role his hometown roots have played in guiding him to where he is today.
Now, the former Dubuque Hempstead standout and current University of Northern Iowa assistant basketball coach looks forward to having that same effect on a fellow Dubuque native. And one that also shined in green and gold.
“At the end of the day, I’m not who I am or able to accomplish some of the things, or be at Northern Iowa coaching if it wasn’t for being raised in Dubuque,” said Hogan, entering his 21st season overall with the Panthers and 18th as a full-time assistant. “There were some great coaches that helped me along the way, starting with Coach (Dennis) Geraghty, Coach (Jon) West. Dubuque means a lot to me and has helped me be the man I am today, and those coaches and teachers at Hempstead were a big part of that.”
Hogan, along with UNI head basketball coach Ben Jacobson and a host of former players and alumni, welcomed supporters to the annual UNI men’s basketball golf outing at Thunder Hills Country Club on Monday.
This season, Hogan looks forward to further developing Michael Duax, a fellow former Mustang great and Dubuque native.
“Michael has done a tremendous job in terms of what he has brought to the table every day,” Hogan said. “He did not play last year, but his mentality never changed in terms of how hard he was gonna work on his individual game. He did a great job every day of bringing it and pushing our top guys. He’s had a tremendous year working on what we’ve talked to him about … because of that, we have real high expectations for him.”
Duax redshirted last season for the Panthers after amassing more than 1,200 points during a three-year varsity career for Hempstead that culminated with a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title, MVC Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors as a senior.
With the graduation of Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford, combined with Duax’s versatility on the court, Jacobson expects the former Mustang to play an expanded role this season.
“We had two seniors that ate up a lot of those minutes a year ago that have graduated, so there’s a great opportunity there for Mike and he’s working really hard to put his best foot forward.”
Hogan has played an integral role in the Panther’s recruiting former Dubuque area standouts including Duax, Dubuque Senior’s Luke McDonnell and Noah Carter, and Western Dubuque’s Spencer Haldeman.
“P.J.’s done a terrific job with the high school coaches, the AAU programs, with the players in the state of Iowa, and specifically out here today. You think about Noah, Luke, Spence, and having Mike right now, that’s four really good players. P.J.’s done a really good job recruiting them. We feel really fortunate. The guys that I mentioned and their families, it’s been a great combination for us.”
Jacobson was elevated to UNI’s head coach in 2006, but he and Hogan have worked side-by-side on the Panthers’ staff for two decades.
“Having worked together for so long, we don’t really have to talk about it all that much, it just kind of gets done,” Hogan said. “(Jacobson) has been tremendous. I’ve been very very fortunate to work for him and have the opportunity to ride along for some of the success. The fun part is at the end of the day we get to recruit good young men that want to come to our program and want to work hard.”
UNI kicks off its season on Nov. 2 with an exhibition contest against the University of Dubuque at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. UD is coached by former UNI standout and Bellevue native Robbie Sieverding. The two teams have met several times over the last decade in early season exhibition games.
“It’s been exciting to see Robbie do so well,” Jacobson said. “Obviously, he was a terrific player, but to get into coaching and work his way up, man, he’s done a great job. To have a chance to bring him down and see him, compete against his teams, it’s been fun for us. A lot of pride for our program and for me as our head coach to have Robbie come back with his teams. I’m super proud of him. His teams are really good.”
