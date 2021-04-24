GALENA, Ill. — East Dubuque was in the game, and even had the lead, until Brady Schemehorn started touching the football.
Game over.
The 6-foot-3 junior wide receiver made sure the Illinois Class 1A No. 9-ranked Pirates closed their abbreviated spring season on a strong note, scoring four first-half touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over rival East Dubuque on Friday night in the only game of the spring at Chuck Korte Field.
“We were really excited to come out on our home field,” Schemehorn said. “We haven’t been out here since September for practice, and it just felt really good to come out here and get a ‘W’ on our home field again.”
Schemehorn caught four passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a 35-yard touchdown run as the Pirates closed the season at 5-1. Junior quarterback Ethan Hefel completed 7 of 13 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns, while senior running back Peyton Bauer closed his career with 86 yards on 16 carries.
“Very proud of them,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “Our seniors did a great job with leadership of the group. Going 5-1 this year is special, and it’s unfortunate we don’t have playoffs because we could make a run. We took advantage of what we did have and I’m just really proud of the seniors for showing us the way here.”
Galena managed only 4 yards of offense against the Warriors (1-5) in its first two possessions, then fell into a 6-0 hole when East Dubuque’s Dawson Feyen broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter. Feyen finished with 24 carries for 138 yards and two scores for ED.
The Pirates answered on their next possession, when Hefel fired a dart over the middle to Schemehorn for a 19-yard touchdown connection and a 7-6 lead. After the teams traded punts, an interception by Khalid Newton set up Schemehorn’s next big play — a leaping 27-yard touchdown grab from Hefel in the back corner of the end zone to push the advantage to 14-6.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Schemehorn said. “The offensive line for holding their blocks and the coaching staff for picking the right plays when we needed them the most. It all plays into it. We just want to have momentum this fall and be one of the top teams in the state.”
After forcing a quick ED punt, the Pirates needed only two plays to find the end zone. This time, Schemehorn took a pitch to the right for a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6 with 2:29 until halftime.
Ryan Holland’s interception gave Galena the ball right back, and Hefel found Schemehorn in the flat. One broken tackle later, Schemehorn cruised in for his fourth score of the half on a 24-yard touchdown pass and a 28-6 lead heading into halftime.
“We have to keep it going next year,” Freed said. “We had a lot of big plays tonight. Ethan made some great passes and Brady had some big catches. We were able to get some big plays and that helped us out to the lead. We’re just hoping we can keep building this momentum into the fall now.”