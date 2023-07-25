07192023-wahlertvsassumption16-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert coach Tyler Lang talks with his team during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal game last week. Lang is the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A Northeast District Coach of the Year.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Eleven area players were named to all-district teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and Dubuque Wahlert’s Tyler Lang was named the Class 3A Northeast District Coach of the Year.

Lang led the Golden Eagles to their second consecutive berth in the state tournament and a program-best fourth-place finish in Fort Dodge. Wahlert also won the outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship.

Recommended for you