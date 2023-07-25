Eleven area players were named to all-district teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and Dubuque Wahlert’s Tyler Lang was named the Class 3A Northeast District Coach of the Year.
Lang led the Golden Eagles to their second consecutive berth in the state tournament and a program-best fourth-place finish in Fort Dodge. Wahlert also won the outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship.
Dubuque Senior’s Meredith Gatto and Jolee Strohmeyer were selected to the Class 5A all-East District team.
Gatto posted a 12-7 record with two saves and a 1.84 earned run average. She struck out 153 and walked 23. Strohmeyer was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA while batting .440 with 12 doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs.
Western Dubuque’s Erica Ernzen and Kiya Steger, and Maquoketa’s Clare Hackman were picked for the Class 4A all-Northeast District.
Ernzen batted .385 with 45 runs scored, 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts and 17 RBIs. Steger hit .312 with six doubles, five home runs and 44 RBIs while going 14-4 with one save, a 2.02 ERA and 135 strikeouts against 35 walks.
Hackman hit .429 with 23 runs, 14 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 31 RBIs.
Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber and Julia Roth earned spots on the 3A all-Northeast District team with West Delaware’s Hayley Vaske.
Tauber batted .500 with 76 runs, seven doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.
Roth set the program’s single-season home run record this season with 14, batting .481 with 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 62 RBIs. She also went 15-5 with two saves, a 1.80 ERA and 93 strikeouts against 32 walks.
Vaske hit .470 with 30 runs, 11 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs.
Cascade’s Claudia Noonan and Devin Simon earned Class 2A all-Southeast District honors while Maquoketa Valley’s Jada Knipper was selected to the Class 1A all-Northeast team.
Noonan hit .427 with 36 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 30 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 25 attempts. Simon hit .554 with 62 runs, 21 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 45 attempts. She also went 5-2 with two saves in the pitching circle, recording a 2.19 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 25 walks.
Knipper batted .437 with 19 runs, 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 16 attempts.