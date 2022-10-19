Southwestern made a statement in its postseason opener.
The second-seeded Wildcats handled Argyle with a convincing, 25-18, 25-3, 25-9 victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal in Hazel Green, Wis.
Bailey Schneider floored nine kills, Deanna Ramaker dished out 23 assists and Laila Theill added 16 digs to lead the Wildcats.
Southwestern will host No. 7-seed Belmont in Thursday’s semifinal.
Platteville 3, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The No. 6-seeded Hillmen swept their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal and will play at third-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.
Fennimore 3, Lancaster 2 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Ninth-seeded Fennimore outlasted No. 8 Lancaster in a thriller, 24-26, 28-26, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12. The Golden Eagles travel to No. 1 Brodhead on Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Darlington 3, Wisconsin Heights 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Redbirds swept Wisconsin Heights, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play No. 3 River Ridge on Thursday.
Benton 3, Blackhawk 2 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The ninth-seeded Zephyrs advanced in a wild five-set affair, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 15-5. Benton will play at top-seeded Seneca on Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Shullsburg 3, Pecatonica 1 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The 12th-seeded Miners upset No. 5 Pecatonica in its WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20. Shullsburg will play at No. 4 Barneveld on Thursday.
Highland 3, Cassville 0 — At Highland, Wis.: The third-seeded Cardinals swept the 14th seeded Comets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
North Crawford 3, Potosi 2 — At Soldiers Grove, Wis.: The No. 11-seed Cheiftains battled sixth-seeded North Crawford to five sets, but saw their season end, 25-14, 13-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11.
Independence 3, Maquoketa 1 — At Independence, Iowa: The Cardinals’ season came to a close with a four-set defeat in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-7.
East Dubuque 2, Warren 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger delivered seven kills and four digs, Megan Anger added six assists and Hailey Heiar had five digs as East Dubuque swept Warren, 25-14, 25-18.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Saint Mary’s 0 — At Winona, Minn.: Emil Josefsson (42nd minute) and Jakub Youngstrom (67th minute) scored to lead the Spartans (7-5-4) to a road win. Nic Hubbard stopped five shots in goal for UD.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Beloit 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lauren Ladico scored in the 29th minute, and Lydia Smith added a goal in the 65th minute as the Pioneers improved to 11-3-1. Emma Ball stopped both shots on goal in a shutout victory for UW-P.
