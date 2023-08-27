After two seasons lost to injury, Jackson Ostrander wasn’t sure a day like Saturday would ever arrive.
He made the most of his opportunity when it did.
Ostrander logged his first career 100-yard receiving game, including the first touchdown of his career, but Clarke University lost its season opener to Midland, 22-14, at Dalzell Field.
“It means a lot. It would have meant a lot more if we won today, but we’ll just hit the lab and keep grinding,” Ostrander said. “Hopefully I can keep this going for the entire season and do something great.”
Ostrander, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, finished with five receptions for 121 yards. His 75-yard touchdown catch gave the Pride a 14-13 lead early in the third quarter.
But it was a long road to get there for Ostrander, who suffered a torn hamstring early in his freshman season in 2021 and sprained his ACL and MCL as a sophomore.
“During that time I kind of questioned playing again, but I stuck to it and just kept grinding, getting all my health, making sure I’m 100 percent,” he said. “I’m glad I stuck to it, because I performed well, I think, and I tried my best today.”
He entered this season with just four receptions for 44 yards in five games over his first two years of college football.
“There were some personal demons he was battling. Especially consecutive injuries, you get a little negative in your mind, but he’s done a good job of refocusing himself and recentering,” Clarke coach Adam Hicks said. “He brings a dynamic playmaking ability on the outside. He never made it past a game or two those first two years, so we feel like we finally got him healthy and he showed today what he can do when he’s healthy.
“We’ve just got to find ways to get him the ball, give him some touches and see what goes from there.”
One touch in particular showed the game-breaking ability Ostrander featured at Hempstead. He was assigned a glance route — a five-step slant — caught the pass and streaked 75 yards to score.
“I caught it and I was expecting to get tackled, but I just felt a burst of speed,” he said. “I saw open space and just darted. I got tripped up more toward the end, so I just had to make sure so I dove for the end zone to make sure I got my touchdown.”
The touchdown came just 15 seconds after Midland had scored and gave the Pride a 14-13 lead with 11:41 left in the third quarter.
Midland, which opened the scoring with Levi Markey’s 16-yard TD run in the first quarter, took the lead for good when Treden Davis returned a fumble 46 yards for a 19-14 lead in the fourth.
Jared Quinonez tacked on a 26-yard field goal with 3:33 left and Clarke drove to the Midland 10-yard line with 5 seconds left before Malik Inabinette’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.
Inabinette completed 7 of 13 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief of injured starting quarterback Brandon Mueller, who threw for 87 and ran for 31 before leaving. Thomas Mimes ran for 41 yards on nine carries, including a game-tying 2-yard TD run in the second quarter.
But, the Pride committed 13 penalties for 140 yards. Critical penalties derailed Clarke’s penultimate drive and aided Midland’s late push for a field goal.
“We kicked our own butts,” Hicks said. “You’ll never be able to win a football game with 13 penalties. We gave them a whole football field and a half of free yardage and that was the outcome of the game. We’ve just got to get in the film room, get a couple things corrected and stop beating ourselves.”