The Dubuque Dolphins swim team earned seven titles at the North Central YMCA Regional Swim Meet in Des Moines on March 19-21.
The Dolphins qualified 35 swimmers for the three-day meet. In total, more than 420 athletes representing 29 teams from four states participated in the event. The Dolphins finished fourth overall as a team and are coached by Kathy Stierman and Nate Hall.
Gavin Hall, a senior at Dubuque Senior, won four regional championships — the 50 free in 22.64, 100 free in 49.22 for a new team record, 200 backstroke in 2:04.90 for a new team record and 200 butterfly in 2:04.64, which is also a new regional record and team record.
Evelyn Ward won the 8-and-under 25 butterfly in 17.05, Molly Snyder won the 11-12 200 butterfly in 2:55.16, and Rebecca Roling won the 11-12 50 free in 27.17.
The Dolphins set other team records at the meet:
8 and under girls 100 free — Malin Thier 1:21.11 (record previously 1:24.99 by Ivy Hoden in 2020).
8 and under girls 50 butterfly — Evelyn Ward 40.12 (record previously 42.62 Ivy Hoden in 2020).
11-12 boys 200 breaststroke — Duncan Freund 2:54.82 (record previously 3:07.65 Brandon Decker in 2019).
Other medal winners from the regional meet were:
8 and under — Evelyn Ward earned silver in the 50 butterfly and two bronze medals in the 25 free and 25 backstroke. Oliver Stanton earned bronze in the 25 backstroke. Malin Thier finished third in the 50 back and 25 butterfly.
11-12 — Duncan Freund captured third in two events: 100 and 200 breaststroke. Molly Snyder earned silver in the 200 IM.
15-21 — Dustin Coyle brought home silver in the 500 free. Jarrett Herber earned silver in the 100 fly, bronze in the 50 free, and 200 fly. Delaney Noel earned bronze in the 400 IM.
Other top ten finishers for the Dolphins were:
In the 8 and under age group — Cooper Hillebrand was ninth in the 50 backstroke. Oliver Stanton finished fourth in the 100 IM, 25 butterfly, fifth in the 50 backstroke, sixth in the 100 free, seventh in the 25 free, and eighth in the 50 fly. Malin Thier was third in the 50 backstroke, fifth in the 100 free and 50 fly, seventh in the 25 free, and eighth in the 50 free. Evelyn Ward finished fifth in the 50 back, seventh in the 100 free, and 10th in the 50 free.
In the 9-10 age group — Evelyn Coyle finished fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 50 fly. Ellie Hoffman finished eighth in the 200 free and 100 fly, and 10th in the 100 free. Holly Roling finished seventh in the 100 fly and eighth in the 50 free.
In the 11-12 age group — Duncan Freund was fifth in the 500 free and seventh in the 50 breaststroke. Rebecca Roling finished fifth in the 100 fly and seventh place in the 50 butterfly. Molly Snyder finished fourth in the 100 fly, seventh in the 50 back, and ninth in the 200 back. Elaine Tucker finished fifth in the 200 IM.
In the 13-14 age group — Gwenny Hall finished ninth in the 200 backstroke. Kelly Snyder was fifth in the 200 breaststroke and eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
15-21 age group — Emma Brooner was 10th in the 100 fly. Dustin Coyle was ninth in the 200 free. Jarrett Herber finished fourth in the 200 free and 100 free. Delaney Noel finished fourth in the 200 breast, fifth in the 1,000 free, seventh in the 500 free and 100 breast, and eighth in the 200 free. Molly Strohmeyer was fifth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 100 fly, and 10th in the 500 free. Taylor Weig was ninth in the 100 back and 100 fly and finished 10th in the 200 back.
The Dolphins will be sending four swimmers — Gavin Hall, Josh Rusch, Aiden Yaklich and Jarrett Herber — to the Festival YMCA National Meet in Brown Deer, Wis., on April 8-11. They qualified in the 200 free relay, while Gavin Hall qualified in the 100 backstroke.