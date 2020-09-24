Lancaster’s Morgan Cooley fired an 87 to earn medalist honors on Wednesday at a Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet at Prairie du Chien Country Club in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Cooley was 4 strokes ahead of Kayla Gray of Wisconsin Dells, which captured the team title with a 393. The Flying Arrows were runner-up at 419, with Darlington in third and Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton in fourth.
Brianna Kirsch added a 97 for Lancaster to finish fourth overall. Allison Kennedy led Prairie du Chien — which didn’t field a team score — with a 99 for fifth. Brianna Gavinski fronted the Redbirds with a 100, and Delaney Ryan shot a 109 to lead Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton.
Stillman Valley 188, Galena 200 — At Byron, Ill.: Ayden Wells led the Pirates with a 49 in the loss at Prairie View Golf Course.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Wildcat takes 1st — At Oregon, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau shot a 41 to earn medalist honors, fronting the Wildcats to second out of three teams at Silver Ridge Golf Course. Pecatonica/Durand won, with Polo in third.
Lanark Eastland 177, Stockton 199 — At Lake Carroll, Ill.: Dustin Oppold led the Blackhawks with a 48 in a loss at Lake Carroll Golf Course.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Cornell 8, Dubuque 1 — At Farber Courts: Lauren Colon won at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-4, to avoid a shutout for the Spartans.