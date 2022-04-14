Cole Guttman hasn’t slept a whole lot the last few days. He hasn’t stopped smiling either.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints center captained the University of Denver to its record-tying ninth NCAA championship on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated Minnesota State, 5-1, at the TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins.
“It’s part of the reason you come to Denver,” Guttman said Wednesday afternoon. “The expectation is to win a national championship, so when you come here you know you’re going to be competing for one. You know you’re going to be in the NCAA tournament and in the Frozen Four.
“It was an amazing feeling, actually getting to win it. We have such an amazing group of guys who rallied together and got it done. It’s been just as amazing to be able to enjoy the celebration with them the last few days.”
The Pioneers matched Michigan with their ninth NCAA championship and first since former Saints coach Jim Montgomery led them to the title in 2017. They have appeared in 31 NCAA tournaments, the sixth-most behind Michigan and Minnesota (39 each), Boston University (37), Boston College (36) and North Dakota (34).
Denver did not make the field last season, and the NCAA canceled the 2020 tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Winning it this year is the best way you can think of to cap off your four years of college hockey,” said Guttman, 23, who graduated from Denver at the end of the winter quarter. “It’s even more special coming off two tough years with the pandemic canceling the end of one season and shortening last season. It makes it that much more rewarding.
“I don’t think any of us have gotten much sleep the last couple of days. Everyone here has been so great in supporting us. When we were still in Boston, it was amazing to see all of the videos of people celebrating back on campus. And it’s even more fun to be back home and be a part of it.”
Guttman, a 5-foot-9, 174-pound Los Angeles native, finished tied for second on the team in scoring with 19 goals and 45 points in 41 games this season. Bobby Brink, who signed with the Philadelphia Flyers this week, led the team with 57 points.
Two former Saints affiliates list players also played pivotal roles in Denver’s run to the national championship. Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie scored in overtime to beat Michigan in the semifinals, and Florida Panthers prospect Michael Benning scored the championship-winning goal en route to MVP honors at the Frozen Four.
Guttman tallied 27 goals and 54 points in 53 games as an alternate captain for Dubuque during the 2016-17 season but a hip injury limited him to six goals and 11 points in just 17 games the following season.
“Dubuque was an unreal place to be,” Guttman said. “It’s such a great organization, and they do so much for you so you’re prepared to not just play but really contribute at the college level. The USHL is such a great league, and facing great players every night only helps your development.”
In 140 collegiate games, Guttman has contributed 55 goals, 121 points, 78 penalty minutes and a plus-36 rating. A sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017, he could return for a fifth season of college hockey in the fall.
“We’re still trying to figure out what to do next year,” Guttman said. “We’ve talked to the Lightning, but nothing’s set in stone yet.”