Just about every detail of the high school baseball season felt a little odd this summer.
That includes the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Series.
The association still named 64 of the top seniors in the state to the four teams, but it decided not to hold the event due to coronavirus concerns. The event would have run Thursday through Sunday at the home of the Class A Midwest League’s Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris and Casey Perrenoud and Dubuque Hempstead’s Andrue Henry received invitations to represent the Large Schools East squad. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Alex Jones and his coach, Aaron Hamann, earned spots on the Small Schools East roster.
“It does feel a little weird, but, then again, I think the whole season felt a little weird, not just for me but for everyone,” said Harris, whose team missed two weeks of games because of a COVID-19 exposure within the program. “I only got to play a handful of games when we usually play about 40.
“It’s still a really cool honor to be named to the team. It’s unfortunate that we don’t get to play, but, considering this season, I guess it’s kind of fitting.”
The all-star series would have presented one last opportunity for the four area standouts to represent their high schools following remarkable careers.
Harris, the two-time Gatorade state player of the year, finished his five-year career with a .372 average (184-for-494), 35 doubles, 17 triples, 16 home runs, 181 RBIs, 113 walks and only 20 strikeouts. This season, he hit .333 (10-for-30) with four doubles, one triple, five RBIs, seven walks and no strikeouts after suffering an arm injury in the first game of the season that limited him to a designated hitter role. The all-state catcher will play at the University of Mississippi beginning this fall.
“I had a lot of fun playing baseball, basketball and football at Western Dubuque, but it was really the community that made it special,” said Harris, who quarterbacked the Bobcats to the Class 3A state football title this fall. “The support we received is something I truly appreciate, and something I’ll never forget.”
Perrenoud pitched three seasons of varsity baseball at Western Dubuque and will continue his career at Southeastern Community College. He went 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings this season and finished his career with a 12-1 record, a 0.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 100 innings of work.
“When you look at some of the names that have been selected to the all-star series this year and the last couple of years, it’s really special to know that you’re a part of that group,” said Perrenoud, who learned about the series from former Western Dubuque teammates Sam Goodman and Kyle Lehmann, who played in the series last season. “They talked about how much fun it was to play on the same team as a lot of the guys they competed against all year, and how cool it was to get to know some of the top players from all around the state.
“It sucks that we don’t get the same experience they did. But, at the same time, it’s still an honor to be considered in the same class as those guys.”
Henry, the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division player of the year, enjoyed perhaps the most special of seasons this summer. He helped Hempstead reach the state tournament for the 14th time in program history and the first time since 2014. The Mustangs reached the state semifinals before falling to Ankeny.
Henry, who spent the past two seasons at Hempstead after transferring from Senior, batted .383 (23-for-60) with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs while posting a 5-0 record, 0.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings. In a three-year varsity career, he batted .361 (107-for-296) with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 104 RBIs. He also went 9-8 with a 3.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 104 innings of work.
“It was a pleasure to get the chance to play the game I love this summer, especially when you think about the fact we were the only state in the country to have a high school baseball season and a lot of teams got shut down for a while because of COVID,” said Henry, who will play at Kirkwood Community College in the fall. “It’s definitely not something I took for granted at all. I feel really blessed that we were able to play the whole season and I got to go to the state tournament at Principal Park with my boys.
“It really means a lot to me to be named one of the top kids in Iowa. I would have loved to play in the all-star series, but that’s something we can’t control. It still means a lot to be selected to it.”
Jones, a shortstop, batted .477 (21-for-44) with five doubles and six RBIs this season while going 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings of work. In his career, he hit .333 (93-for-279) with 11 doubles and 47 RBIs. He also compiled a 5-7 record, 3.33 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 122 innings.
“Alex had such a great career for us, and he’s been very consistent all four years,” Hamann said. “Any team would be have him at shortstop, because he has the kind of range to get to a lot of ball other guys can’t get to.
“It means a lot to our program to have a player selected to this team. It’s recognition for the whole program that you’re doing things right.”