There appears to be a common theme among area football teams vying to compete in the Class A District 4.
Youth and inexperience.
Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley graduated a plethora of veterans from last year’s squads and each will rely heavily on their underclassman to play crucial roles in 2022.
The Comets and Eagles battled it out in a winner-take-all game to close the regular season last year, while Maquoketa Valley struggled to just one win.
East Buchanan, a 2021 state semifinalist, and North Linn are prohibitive favorites to be atop District 4. Bellevue got a taste of the postseason last year and nearly upset heavily-favored North Linn in the first round. The Comets look to carry that momentum to 2022, while the Eagles and Wildcats hope to punch their tickets as well.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Class A District 4 this season:
BELLEVUE
Co-head coaches — Matt Jaeger and Chet Knake
Last season — 5-5 (3-3 District A-4)
Returning starters — Riley Carrier (Sr., RB/LB); Ryder Michels (Sr., OL/DL); Jack Hiland (Jr., OL/DL); Dalton Clasen (Jr., TE/LB)
Promising newcomers — Hunter Putman (Jr., QB/DB); Gavin Roling (Jr., WR/DB); Quintin Pickett (Jr., WR/LB); Dylan Knuth (Jr., OL/DL); Jaden Baskin (Soph., RB/LB); Jake Hiland (WR/DB)
Outlook — The Comets qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018 with a grinding 7-6 victory over Clayton Ridge in last year’s regular-season finale. For them to make it back this year, they’ll need some newcomers to step up. Bellevue graduated 10 seniors from the 2021 squad, and this year’s team features just two in Carrier and Michels. Having tasted the postseason last season, the Comets are hungry to get back, but many new faces will have to step up to do so.
Schedule — Aug. 26: NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE; Sept. 9: NORTH LINN; Sept. 16: at Maquoketa Valley; Sept. 23: at North Cedar; Sept. 30: EAST BUCHANAN; Oct. 7 – SOUTH WINNESHIEK; Oct. 14: at Clayton Ridge
CLAYTON RIDGE
Head Coach — Matt Moser (2nd season, 6-9 overall)
Last season — 3-5 (2-4 District A-4)
Returning starters — Kurt Ross (Sr., QB/DB); Brandon Schumann (Sr., OL/DL); Kylar Millard (Sr., WR/DB
Promising newcomers — Carson Dudley (Jr., LB/RB); Jace Fassbinder (Jr., WR/DB); Owen Ludovissy (Soph., OL/LB)
Outlook — The Eagles fell just short in a win-and-get-in game to end the regular season last year against Bellevue, so they’ll undoubtedly be hungry to reach the postseason in 2022. Senior Ross takes the reins at quarterback after seeing some action there last season, so he should provide a steady hand leading the offense. Clayton Ridge will be young and short in numbers, having graduated a considerable number of seniors last season, but Moser hopes talent at the skill positions and good team chemistry will lead them to success in 2022.
Schedule — Aug. 26: POSTVILLE; Sept. 2: at MFL/Mar-Mac; Sept. 9: SOUTH WINNESHIEK; Sept. 16: at North Linn; Sept. 23: STARMONT; Sept. 30: at Maquoketa Valley; Oct. 7: at East Buchanan; Oct. 14: BELLEVUE
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Trevor Arnold
Last season — 1-7 (0-6, District A-4)
Returning starters — Lucas Orcutt (Sr., OL/DL); Aidan Salow (Jr., OL/DL); Lance McShane (Jr., RB/LB); Carter Klaren (Sr., RB/LB); Nathan Beitz (Soph., OL/DL); TJ Cook (Soph., QB/DB)
Promising newcomers — Logan Beamna (Soph., OL/DL); Devin Meeks (Jr., RB/LB); Taten Intorf (Soph., WR/DB); Dylan Knipper (Fr., RB/DB); Brady Wall (Fr.,WR/DB); Lukas Chesnut (Fr., WR/DB); Carter Heidt (OT/DT)
Outlook — After four straight sub-.500 seasons, the Wildcats are eager to get back on the winning path. A small class of senior and juniors leaves them with a lack of experience, so to compete the underclassmen will have to step into some key roles early. Cook returns as the starting quarterback and put up solid numbers a year ago. His growth leading the offense will prove crucial to Maquoketa Valley’s offensive success. McShane handled a good chunk of the ground game in 2021, so the junior should take a leap forward this season.
Schedule — Aug. 26 – NORTH CEDAR; Sept. 2: at South Winneshiek; Sept 9: at West Branch; Sept. 16: BELLEVUE; Sept. 23: at East Buchanan; Sept. 30: CLAYTON RIDGE; Oct. 7: at Starmont; Oct. 14: NORTH LINN
