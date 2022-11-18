01132022-seniorvshempsteadwrestling1-sg.JPG
Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel celebrates after winning a junior varsity match during last year’s dual against Dubuque Hempstead. The first season of Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned girls wrestling began this week.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The first season of sanctioned wrestling is here, and the excitement continues to rise statewide.

More than 2,000 girls had been entered into TrackWrestling’s database prior to the official start of the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrestling season, which kicked off Monday.

