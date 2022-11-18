The first season of sanctioned wrestling is here, and the excitement continues to rise statewide.
More than 2,000 girls had been entered into TrackWrestling’s database prior to the official start of the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrestling season, which kicked off Monday.
Dubuque Wahlert coach Joel Allen, who was among the first area coaches to embrace girls wrestling three years ago, was feeling excited about his roster after a preseason meeting.
The Golden Eagles, he said, have about 16 girls on the team.
“And then I go on social media and (Dubuque) Senior’s got 34 girls and everybody has just exploded. So I’m super excited,” Allen said. “This is spreading the sport to a whole bunch of girls who probably wouldn’t have been too interested in the sport, so that’s great.”
Here is a capsule look at area Mississippi Valley Conference programs:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Brock Haas
Returning veterans — Lydia Hefel
Outlook — The Mustangs don’t have much of a history of girls wrestling, but Haas figures to have a nice baseline with nearly two dozen girls on the roster, most in their first year. Hefel competed at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament last year, but represents the bulk of Hempstead’s experience. Haas, a state place-winner himself and a longtime Mustangs assistant coach, expects to have a number of competitors in the hunt come tournament time. Like most teams, gaining experience early in the season can pay big dividends down the stretch.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Keith Kohl
Returning veterans — Hannah Reel, Carly Hefel, Kenedy Stolk, Sara Freiburger
Promising newcomers — Alyssa Seippel, Natalie Printy, Ailana Bennett, Ava Singletary
Outlook — The Rams have a couple of heavy hitters in their lineup, with Reel entering her fourth season of high school wrestling and coming off a fifth-place finish at last year’s IWCOA state meet. She is a two-time state place-winner. Hefel was one win away from earning a spot on the medal stand at last year’s state meet. The Rams have an impressive roster, with about 34 girls signed up, allowing Kohl to fill out a full lineup for dual meets. The hope is to field a team that can compete at the top of the MVC, but the main goal is to focus on fun, building a strong bond and making steady improvement.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Joel Allen
Returning veterans — Bailey Welu, Avery Schmidt, Ava McDermott, Abigail McDermott, Lydia Virtue, Taylor Borgerding, Shelby Sullens, Emily Dominguez, Naomi Duehr, Ruby Duehr
Promising newcomers — Penny Kelly, Emily Bahl, Amia Yaklich, Margarita Martinez Diez
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have already established their program, earning a team trophy with a third-place finish at the 2020 state tournament. Wahlert has crowned two state champions in its three seasons, and sent Laney Duggan to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level after she won a title last year. Considering most wrestlers have at least a year of experience already under their belt, Wahlert should figure to have an advantage over many programs, especially early in the season. Allen’s staff includes Chloe Lloyd, a collegiate all-American and a two-time high school state champion.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Tom Danner
Returning veterans — Josie Jecklin, Sharidan Engelken, Grace Murphy, Rachel Rhomberg, Adrianna Shepherd, Kiya Steger
Promising newcomers — Addison Hodgson, Gracelynn Reiff, Sarah Roling, Khloee Schmidt, Abigail Shepherd, Amya Wolf, Gabbie McDermott-Gotto
Outlook — The Bobcats have tabbed former boys varsity coach Danner, who won a prep state championship for Wahlert, to lead its girls program. Danner sees a positive attitude and plenty of energy in the wrestling room, and it helps to have a group of six vets to help show the way. Jecklin was an eighth-place medalist at last year’s IWCOA state meet and Engelken finished in the top 16. The Bobcats’ roster includes at least one wrestler from nearby Beckman Catholic.
