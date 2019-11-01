Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games:
IOWA CLASS A
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (7-2) AT SAINT ANSGAR (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Outlook — The Vikings are coming off a state semifinals appearance last season, and returning to the playoffs is a strong follow-up. Parker Rochford stepped in at quarterback this season and has thrown for 990 yards and nine touchdowns, but Ed-Co’s strength is its ground attack led by Keegan Hansel. The junior has rushed for 1,078 yards and 15 scores. Saint Ansgar has won with defense, allowing a stifling eight points per game with four shutouts. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals to meet the winner of Brooklyn B-G-M (8-1) and Earlham (8-1).
TH prediction — Saint Ansgar 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
ILLINOIS CLASS 1A
STOCKTON (6-3) AT PRINCEVILLE (7-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. Saturday
Outlook — The Blackhawks are making their 33rd playoff appearance and ninth straight, which ranks sixth best among the 32 programs that qualified this season in 1A. Stockton is averaging 23.8 points per game this year and allowing only 11.3 per contest, while Princeville scores 32.1 and allows 11.6. The winner advances to the second round to play either Freeport Aquin (9-0) or Fulton (5-4).
TH prediction — Princeville 37, Stockton 22
ILLINOIS 8-MAN
CUBA-NORTH FULTON (2-7) AT RIVER RIDGE (6-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. Saturday
Outlook — In their first season making the move to 8-player football, the Wildcats are going to the postseason in the Illinois 8-man Football Association’s 14-team field. The winner advances to play Schlarman Academy (6-3) or Rockford Christian Life (5-4).
TH prediction — River Ridge 56, Cuba-North Fulton 24
WISCONSIN DIVISION 5
ARCADIA (6-4) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (9-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Prairie du Chien won, 30-12, in Week 5
Outlook — Prairie du Chien hasn’t allowed more than 17 points during its current seven-game win streak. Only four times this season has Arcadia allowed fewer than 14 points. The winner plays either Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau or La Crosse Aquinas.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 13
WISCONSIN DIVISION 6
LANCASTER (9-1) at MINERAL POINT (10-0)
Site — Pioneer Stadium, Platteville, Wis.
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com, WBGR-FM 93.7
Last meeting — Mineral Point won, 33-7, in Week 9
Outlook — A rematch of the SWAL championship game comes in just the second round of the playoffs. Mineral Point averages 42.5 points per game; Lancaster checks in at 38.8. Lancaster turned around a regular-season loss in the postseason last year and it’s not crazy to think the Arrows could do it again. The winner plays either Darlington or Mondovi in Level 3.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 33
DARLINGTON (7-3) at MONDOVI (10-0)
Kickoff — Saturday, 1 p.m.
Radio — WBGR-FM 93.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Darlington averages 25.1 points per game, but its defense has allowed 62 points in the last two games. Mondovi averages 47.1 points per game and has run for nearly 3,000 yards and 46 touchdowns as a team.
TH prediction — Mondovi 42, Darlington 34
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
RIVER RIDGE (7-3) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (8-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last meeting — Potosi/Cassville won, 24-21, in Week 5
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville has the edge on defense having allowed just 41 points during a six-game win streak that began with Week 5’s win over the Timberwolves. The winner plays either Ithaca or Black Hawk/Warren.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 26
ITHACA (8-2) at BLACK HAWK/WARREN (10-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not play
Outlook — Black Hawk/Warren has only allowed more than a single touchdown in two games, and the defending state champions have outscored their opponents, 185-15, over their last four games.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 49, Ithaca 13