West Dubuque Vs. Winterset State Baseball
Western Dubuque’s Tucker Nauman rounds second on his inside-the-park home run during their Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal against Winterset at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on July 18. Nauman was voted the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Stephen Gassman

Tucker Nauman certainly saved his best for last.

The Western Dubuque senior led Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque with a .500 (4-for-8) batting average in three games at the state tournament in Iowa City last week. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week doubled, hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in four runs while also pitching five innings in two appearances.

