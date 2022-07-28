Western Dubuque’s Tucker Nauman rounds second on his inside-the-park home run during their Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal against Winterset at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on July 18. Nauman was voted the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.
The Western Dubuque senior led Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque with a .500 (4-for-8) batting average in three games at the state tournament in Iowa City last week. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week doubled, hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in four runs while also pitching five innings in two appearances.
“Tucker struggled a bit at the beginning of the season with his bat, but I had confidence that he’d come around,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He was one of our best returning hitters from last year, and we knew that when he started getting consistent hits that we’d be a really good baseball team. He really came on toward the end of the season for us, and it was perfect timing.”
Nauman finished the season batting over .300 for the Bobcats.
Nauman also got the job done on the mound, earning a quarterfinal win over Winterset while striking out seven and scattering 12 hits in two games at state. He finished the season 8-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 13 pitching outings.
“I love pitching and having control of the game,” Nauman said. “Being in control just makes me fall in love with the game even more.”
Nauman said he knew his team had the opportunity to do something special this season, and he couldn’t have asked for a better ending to his high school career.
“I’ve never been to state in baseball, so to go out on top is pretty much as good as it gets,” he said. “We got our storybook ending.”
Nauman has been playing on the varsity for the Bobcats since his sophomore year, and he played two years alongside older brother, Sawyer.
“It was great getting to play with him for a couple years, because growing up we were always on different teams,” Tucker Nauman said. “I’m sure mom and dad were happy to finally get to watch both of us at the same time instead of having one go to his game and the other go to mine.”
Nauman was named one of the team’s captains this season, and said his older teammates had paved the way for him.
“I learned a lot from the guys above me, like Ben Bryant and Calvin Harris,” he said. “I’ve seen what a good role model looks like and I really tried to be that to our team this year. I tried to stay positive and confident in myself and to just be a leader on and off the field.”
Nauman will continue his baseball career next season at Southeastern Community College.
“Tucker has been one of our most committed players, and he’s worked extremely hard to get to where he is,” Bryant said. “When he’s pitching, he faces adversity with class and maturity. When his pitches are on, he’s a ground ball machine. I have no doubt he will continue to be successful next year.”
