Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert earned No. 1 seeds in separate Iowa Class 3A substate brackets for the Iowa High School Athletic Association postseason baseball tournament next week.
Western Dubuque, the defending state champion and top-ranked team all season, earned the top seed in Substate 3 and will host eighth-seeded Maquoketa on Friday, July 7 for the right to play either No. 4-seeded Decorah or No. 5-seeded Independence on Monday, July 10. The bottom side of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded West Delaware vs. No. 7-seeded Mount Vernon and third-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 6-seeded Charles City, with the substate championship game set for Wednesday, July 12.
Wahlert, ranked seventh in the most-recent poll, earned the top seed in Substate 4 and will host eighth-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday, July 7 for the right to play either No. 4-seeded Clear Creek-Amana or No. 5-seeded Solon on Monday, July 10. The bottom side of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded West Delaware vs. No. 7-seeded Washington and third-seeded DeWitt Central vs. No. 6-seeded Center Point-Urbana, with the substate championship game set for Wednesday, July 12.
Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior landed in separate substates in Class 4A.
Hempstead received the No. 4 seed in Substate 4 and will open at No. 3 Cedar Falls on Friday, July 7. Top-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosts No. 6 Clinton, and second-seeded Linn-Mar hosts No. 5 Davenport West in the other substate openers. The highest remaining seed advances to host the substate final July 12, while the other two first-round winners meet July 10 at the higher of the two seeds.
Senior received the No. 5 seed in Substate 6 and will open at No. 2 Pleasant Valley on Friday, July 7. Top-seeded Iowa City High hosts No. 6 Muscatine, and third-seeded North Scott hosts No. 4 Burlington in the other substate openers. The highest remaining seed advances to host the substate final July 12, while the other two first-round winners meet July 10 at the higher of the two seeds.
The IHSAA released the pairings for Class 1A and 2A last week. Tournament play in the smaller classes begins Saturday.