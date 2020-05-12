Three former Dubuque Fighting Saints earned postseason accolades from the Big Ten Conference on Monday.
Minnesota’s Bob Motzko was named Coach of the Year, Penn State’s Nathan Sucese earned first-team all-conference, and Ohio State’s Wyatt Ege landed honorable mention accolades. Motzko played for Dubuque during its inaugural season of 1980-81, Sucese spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons in Dubuque, and Ege skated for the Saints in 2014-15.
In his second season as head coach of the Golden Gophers, Motzko led his team to a 16-14-7 record and a tie for second place in the regular-season standings after being picked to finish fifth. Minnesota also landed a berth in the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight season.
Motzko won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors for the first time in his career after winning four similar honors while at St. Cloud State University. He earned the accolades in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 2006 and 2007 and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2014 and 2018. He was also named as a finalist for this year’s Spencer Penrose Award as a national coach of the year.
The Austin, Minn., native owns a 310-222-60 career record, including a 34-30-11 mark at Minnesota.
Sucese, a senior forward from Fairport, N.Y., led Penn State in scoring with 11 goals and 38 points in 34 games before signing a free-agent contract with the Arizona Coyotes after the season. Sucese finished as Penn State’s career leader with 61 goals and 140 points and ranked second with 79 assists, five shorthanded goals and 470 shots on goal.
Ege, a senior defenseman from Elk River, Minn., scored four goals among his 12 points in 35 games this season while helping the Buckeyes to the 13th-best defense in the country with 2.28 goals against per game. Ege blocked 33 shots and finished with a plus-10 rating to tie for second on the squad.
Ege started his collegiate career at Alaska-Anchorage before transferring. He played in 145 collegiate games and logged 10 goals and 54 points, including 111 games and 41 points at Ohio State.