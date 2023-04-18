Maquoketa is hoping to score some points at the state track meet later this spring.
They may have the athletes to do just that.
Tye Hardin had a hand in three event wins, including a 1-2 finish in the 200-meter dash with teammate Carter Meyer to help lead Maquoketa to a fourth-place team finish at the Saber Relays on Monday in DeWitt, Iowa.
Hardin won the 100 in 11.30, with fellow Cardinal Tate Martin placing fourth in 12.05. Hardin won the 200 in 23.18, with Meyer second in 24.55.
He also ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x10w0 relay with Meyer, Jayden Koos and Braedon Tranel (44.56).
Maquoketa’s sprint medley relay of Meyer, Rylan Perry, Garrett Hollenback and Charlie Huesman finished runner-up in 1:42.11, and the 4x200 relay of Meyer, Koos, Tranel and Thad Current placed third in 1:39.61.
Tranel was second (18-2 ½) and Jonny Burns was third (18-0) in the long jump. Eli Lemke was third in the high jump (5-6) and Brady Pauls was fifth in the shot put (41-9) and discus (123-10).
GIRLS GOLF
Mustangs 3rd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dani McQuillen shot 50 to lead the Mustangs (212) to a third-place finish behind Cedar Rapids Xavier (167) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (186) in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Twin Pines Golf Course. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (231) was fourth.
Rams 3rd — At Marion, Iowa: Maya Beau carded a 56 to lead Dubuque Senior (239), which placed third at the Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular behind host Linn-Mar (186) and Waterloo West (218) at Hunter’s Ridge Golf Course. Iowa City West (272) was fourth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Dubuque 4, DeWitt Central 3 (2OT) — At DeWitt, Iowa: Alice Hilbert scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner on an assist from Josie Manternach in the second overtime, and Grace Bower and Manternach also found the back of the net as the Bobcats edged the Sabers in double overtime.
Independence 15, West Delaware 0 — At Independence, Iowa: The Mustangs routed the Hawks behind a 15-goal first half.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 20, Cornell 5 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Ben Farraday scored six goals and assisted on two others, Aidan Culligan tallied five goals and two assists, and Giovanni Silva had three goals and four assists as the Spartans (6-7, 2-1 Midwest Lacrosse Conference) routed Cornell (4-10, 1-2).
