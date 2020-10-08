Brothers Brady and Payton Griebel have been a dynamic duo for the Bellevue cross country team this season.
The Telegraph Herald Athletes of the Week are ranked No. 1 and No. 25 in Iowa Class 1A and are looking to put the exclamation point on their only season together during these final weeks of the season.
“This is a special season for them being able to run together, and I really hope they enjoy the experience,” Bellevue cross country coach Scott Jess said. “They are constantly competing with one another, and they both have worked extremely hard.”
In August, Brady and Payton competed in the AAU Junior Olympics in Satellite Beach, Fla. Payton was the 3,000 meter national champion in the 14-year-old division and finished fourth in the 1,500 meter run. Brady competed in the 17-18-year-old division and finished third in the 1500 meter and fourth in the 3,000 meter run.
“Competing against some of the top runners in the country really helped boost our confidence,” Brady said. “It was great to get out there and run against very tough and talented runners.”
Brady, who is attempting to make his fourth appearance at the state cross country meet, placed 16th as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second last year, where he was edged out at the finish line.
“That race really left a sour taste in my mouth because I was so close to winning,” Brady said. “But I just used it as motivation to get better and train harder.”
After the track and field season was cancelled, both boys began regular training for cross country.
“We have really worked on building intensity and mileage,” Brady said. “I feel like we are running good times right now and are ready to run our best races.”
Brady broke his previously held school record this season with a 15:32 at Tipton and is hoping to break the 15 minute mark by the end of the season. Payton, a freshman, came within six seconds of breaking the freshman record of 16:45.
“I would really like to break that record within the next week,” Payton said. “Training with Brady has been really good for me and watching him over the years has made me want to live up what he has been able to accomplish. Brady always sets the pace in the race and I just try to keep up. One day I hope to carry on his success.”
Added Jess: “They are both very good runners, and I’m excited to see how they can finish up the season. There’s a lot of potential there.”