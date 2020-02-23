Antonio Venuto salvaged a rough weekend for the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night.
Venuto wired a wrist shot through a Muskegon screen and past goaltender John Williams with 15.6 seconds remaining in overtime for his 15th goal of the season to lift the Saints to a 3-2 road victory. With Venuto’s unassisted goal, the Saints (30-12-1) became just the second USHL team to reach the 30-win mark this season behind only Chicago.
Dubuque halted a season-high three-game losing streak and ended an exhausting 3-games-in-3-days stretch on a high. Team USA beat the Saints, 4-1, on Thursday, and Muskegon squeaked out a 4-3 victory on Friday.
“It’s definitely good to get a win after having two tough games to start the 3-in-3,” Venuto said. “Obviously, the travel doesn’t make it any easier on us, either, so it’s huge to be able to pick up the two points.
“I got a little space at the top of the circle, and the coaches were saying all night to get pucks to the net. So, I kind of threw it to the net, and it went in. The goalie might have been a little screened, but it just kind of went in. I don’t think he was ready for the shot.”
Muskegon opened the scoring on its second power play of the game, 13:55 into the first period. Christophe Fillion made an outlet pass from his own end to Dylan Wendt on the right wing, then headed straight for the net. Wendt carried into the Dubuque zone and delivered a perfect back door pass for Fillion to tap behind Saints goaltender Erik Portillo. It was the Lumberjacks’ first shot in 3:06 of power play time.
The Saints answered in the final minute of the opening stanza. Braden Doyle stopped a Muskegon clearing attempt at the left point, then weaved his way through the zone before finding Stephen Halliday in the low slot. Halliday gathered the pass and hoisted a backhander past Williams for his 10th goal of the season.
With the goal, Halliday exactly matched his point output from his rookie season with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. A year ago, he recorded 10 goals and 34 points in 55 games. It took him 41 games to hit the mark this season.
Riese Gaber extended his USHL-leading goal total to 32 at 14:11 of the second period to give Dubuque its first lead of the game. After Aidan Fulp held the blueline, he fed Matthew Kopperud at the left point. Kopperud fed Gaber in the right faceoff circle, and Gaber snapped a quick shot past Williams for the 54th goal of his USHL career. He now trails Seamus Malone by one for Dubuque’s career goal scoring lead.
Muskegon came within an eyelash of tying the game 2:55 into the third. But Portillo made a brilliant blocker save on Rhett Pitlick, who found himself alone after taking a backdoor pass from Fillion. The Lumberjacks didn’t miss on their next Grade A scoring opportunity. Tanner Kelly crashed the net and poked a rebound past Portillo at the 5:34 mark. Wendt picked up the primary assist.
“It’s nice to snap a three-game losing streak, and the main lesson that hit us between the eyes this weekend is that this is the best amateur league in the world,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Every night, whether you’re battling the schedule or battling fresh opponents or whatever scenario you find yourself in, the opponent is always a worthy opponent. It’s a testament to the level of play in the U.S., and it’s a testament to the draft process for each team.
“It’s a war of attrition sometimes. We found a way to get a win in our third game in three nights against a fresher opponent. I’m extremely proud of the effort we put out there.”
Kaelan Taylor became the fifth Saints player to skate in his 100th game this season. He joined Aidan Fulp, Dylan and Ty Jackson and Gaber in the club.