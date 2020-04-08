Oliver David follows a mantra of “the day-to-day is the way” when mentoring the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
In that regard, the third-year head coach considered the 2019-20 United States Hockey League season a rousing success. Having the final 14 games of the regular season and the Clark Cup Playoffs canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic won’t change that.
“Our season was cut short by 50 days, but we lived at a high-performing level for 150 days, and that’s how I will remember this season,” David said. “We strung together so many highly functional days with great purpose and intention, and we can be proud of that. We didn’t necessarily need validation at the end of the year to consider this season a success.
“From a competitive standpoint, you would have liked to see what could have happened the rest of the season and in the playoffs, but we’re all in the same boat right now. We can all be proud of the fact that we gave it everything we had every day, and none of us should have regrets about how we went about our craft this season.”
That perspective resonated with Riese Gaber, who set the Tier I-era goal scoring record with 56 in two seasons.
“That’s the first time I’ve actually thought of it that way, but Oliver is 100% right,” said Gaber, who scored 34 goals this season to become Dubuque’s first USHL goal-scoring champion in the USHL’s Tier I history after Johnny Gaudreau (2010-11), Mike Szmatula (2012-13) and Colin Theisen (2016-17) all finished second. “Looking back, there wasn’t a time where we had a regret. Obviously, there were games that didn’t go our way, but that’s hockey. From the players’ standpoint, I don’t think we had any regrets at all, so that’s an accurate statement.”
Well, there actually is one regret.
“I feel terrible for our fans, because they don’t have that same closure,” David said. “Not everyone is as lucky as I am, because I got to live it, see it and feel it every day. The fans only really experience our team on game day. They experience the highs and lows based on results, and the final result was taken from them.”
David didn’t hesitate to call this season one of his favorites in his 11-year Junior hockey coaching career. And he quickly credited assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, as well as captain Aidan Fulp and assistant captains Kaelan Taylor, Luke Robinson and Gaber for making this season so memorable.
“I have never seen anything like the peer leadership and assistant coaches we had this year,” David said. “They set an incredible standard.”
On the ice, the Saints set quite a standard as well. They finished 33-13-2 for 68 points, and their .708 winning percentage ranked second in Dubuque’s 10 seasons since returning to the USHL. Only the 2012-13 team, at .766, compiled a better winning percentage en route to Anderson Cup and Clark Cup championships.
That .708 likely would have been much higher, as the Saints’ remaining 14 games of the regular-season included 13 against teams at .500 or lower. They finished in a tie for second place overall and probably wouldn’t have caught Anderson Cup champion Chicago (41-7-1), but they would have liked a shot at the Steel in the postseason.
“It was a phenomenal year, and there’s going to be a hole, wondering if we would have won or not, but you can go around to everyone on the team and they would all tell you we would have won,” Fulp said. “You can tell from the numbers alone it was obviously a pretty special season, but, beside the numbers, it was a really special group of guys, because we got along really well and we just clicked right away.
“At the end of the season, there were some teams who were probably happy they got to go home early. But we weren’t ready to go. We all know we would have made a really good run for it. You just try to control what you can control and, at the end of the day, this was out of our control.”
Dubuque led the league with the fewest goals allowed at 123 and scored the third-highest at 180. The Saints owned the second-best power play with a 22.6% success rate, the sixth-best penalty kill at 84.2% and took the fewest penalty minutes at 588.
Erik Portillo became the second Saints goaltender to lead the USHL in goals against average at 2.11 and finished third with a .951 save percentage. (Artt Brey led the league with a 2.22 in 2012-13). And back-up Aidan McCarthy posted a 2.96 goals against average, giving the Saints their best 1-2 goaltending punch in the Tier I era.
Fulp, Taylor, Robinson, Ben Schultheis, Michael Feenstra, Evan Stella, Braden Doyle, Ian Pierce and affiliates list player Wyatt Kaiser gave Dubuque one of its deepest defense corps in the last 10 years, contributing to the strong goaltending numbers.
“The chemistry on this year’s team was something special,” Portillo said. “Everyone could speak and joke with everyone, and it was always fun coming to the rink. Our chemistry off the ice translated on to the ice.”
Offensively, Ty Jackson tied for third on the USHL scoring chart with 58 points, while Gaber and Dylan Jackson tied for eighth with 55 points apiece. Mark Cheremeta and Matthew Kopperud finished north of 40 points, Stephen Halliday and Doyle finished in the 30s, and Ryan Beck and Antonio Venuto tallied in the upper 20s, giving Dubuque extraordinary depth.
Jimmy Glynn, Fulp, Schultheis and Tommy Middleton also finished in double-digits, while Reggie Millette, Feenstra, Taylor, Robert Cronin, Pierce and Robinson were on pace to hit that mark. Riley Stuart also showed glimpses of a player who could be a big impact player in the future.
All of the players who skated in at least two games finished with a positive plus/minus rating, meaning they were all on the ice for more goals scored than goals allowed.
The Saints used a league-low 28 players, including affiliates, this season.
“That’s special, and you don’t really see that very often in any league in any sport,” Fulp said. “It was cool to stick with the same group of guys the whole season. It goes back to what the coaches and the staff in Dubuque value, and that’s players who want to get better and players who want to win. I could look at every single guy in the room and can tell you they all wanted those two things. We were fortunate to stick with those guys and have trust in each other. I couldn’t ask for anything different.”
Chicago used the second-fewest at 32, and the league average was 38.5. Seven teams used 40 or more players this season.