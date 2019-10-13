The young Western Dubuque volleyball team appears to be grooving at the right time.
Maddie Harris had 28 total kills, Meredith Bahl finished with 26 and fellow sophomore Madison Maahs added 88 total assists as the Bobcats went undefeated at the six-team round-robin Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
By going 5-0, WD improved to 16-10 on the season and has now won six consecutive matches. The Bobcats took down host Prairie in three sets and swept Iowa City Regina, Johnston, Southeast Polk and West Branch.
Hempstead wins silver bracket — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead went 4-2 and won the silver bracket title at the Westside Invitational, beating Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2-0, in the final.
BOYS PREP GOLF
WD’s Stelzer finishes 61st — At Polk City, Iowa: Western Dubuque sophomore Davis Stelzer improved upon his first-round 96 with an 84 in the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state meet at Tournament Club of Iowa, finishing with a two-round total of 180 and placing 61st in the 82-player field.
PREP FOOTBALL
Black Hawk/Warren 55, Boscobel 0 — At South Wayne, Wis.: Cayden Mills carried 12 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns to lead Black Hawk/Warren, which enjoyed a 412-36 advantage in total yards.
Orangeville 12, Stockton 8 — At Orangeville, Ill.: The Blackhawks came up short on the road.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Central 0 — At Pella, Iowa: Mathias Ericsson and Glorie Luwara scored goals, Brandon White made five saves at goalkeeper, and the Spartans (9-3-1, 4-0 American Rivers Conference) upset the 12th-ranked Dutch (10-2-2, 2-1-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 10, Buena Vista 0 — At Rock Bowl: Grace Ross scored twice and eight other players also found the net as the Duhawks (10-3, 4-0 A-R-C) crushed the Beavers with a 24-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Dubuque 1, Central 1 (2OT) — At Pella, Iowa: Amanda Chlebek scored in the 42nd minute, but the Spartans (9-3-1, 2-1-1 A-R-C) played to a tie with the Dutch.
UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Mariah Kennedy made eight saves, but the Pioneers failed to score on the road.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride win twice — At Kehl Center: Clarke (20-6) won a 3-2 battle over Judson and earned a 3-0 sweep of Missouri Valley behind 31 kills from Megan Pressgrove.
Loras 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 2 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Duhawks (17-5, 4-0 A-R-C) battled to a five-set triumph, led by Wahlert duo Jessalyn Roling’s 52 assists and Krystal Tranel’s 33 digs.
Buena Vista 3, Dubuque 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Kate Messino had 32 assists and Grace Strawser added 21 digs, but the Spartans (14-9, 2-3 A-R-C) couldn’t avoid the sweep.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks win UD event — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: Loras defeated Dubuque, 3-2, with the help of a win from Wahlert grad Craig Collins in the final round of the UD Match Play tournament.