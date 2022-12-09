Marcus Brannman earned his second shutout victory of the season on Friday night in leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-0 decision at Cedar Rapids.

Just two days after being named to Team Sweden’s entry in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Canada, Brannman turned aside 33 shots to improve to 6-4-0-1 while lowering his goals against average to 2.99 and raising his save percentage to .910. He also posted a 2-0 shutout Oct. 15 at Des Moines.

