Marcus Brannman earned his second shutout victory of the season on Friday night in leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-0 decision at Cedar Rapids.
Just two days after being named to Team Sweden’s entry in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Canada, Brannman turned aside 33 shots to improve to 6-4-0-1 while lowering his goals against average to 2.99 and raising his save percentage to .910. He also posted a 2-0 shutout Oct. 15 at Des Moines.
“After getting the news this week, it’s extra nice to come here and get the shutout in my first game,” Brannman said. “Hopefully, the (Team Sweden) coaches were watching the game tonight.
“I just played my game and competed against every shot. It made a huge difference that I had great defense in front of me, and the forwards were going down to block shots. The boys had a great game, as well.”
The Saints avenged a 6-2 loss to the RoughRiders last Saturday in Dubuque.
Nils Juntorp, Max Montes, Mikey Burchill and Jake Sondreal all had multi-point nights as the Saints (11-6-1-1) broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-0-0 in Cowbell Cup games this season. Cedar Rapids fell to 9-9-2-0.
“It feels so, so good to come in here and beat them 5-0 tonight, especially after last weekend,” Juntorp said. “They were getting no good looks at the net. We shut them down and showed them we are the better team tonight.”
Juntorp staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season at the 13:52 mark of the opening period. Cedar Rapids defenseman Bryce Montgomery whiffed on an outlet pass in his own zone, and Burchill intercepted it between the circles and fired a shot on net while on a 2-on-0 with Juntorp. Sam Scopa made a leg save on the initial shot, but a wide-open Juntorp banged the rebound into the net from the blue paint to the right of the goaltender.
The Saints struck twice in a matter of 36 seconds early in the second period to stretch their lead to 3-0.
Montes scored his eighth goal in the last nine games to double Dubuque’s lead at the 3:03 mark. Sondreal won a scrum in the right corner, and Montes picked up the loose puck. He circled out to the blue line and cut along the left wing before firing a shot just inside the right post for his 10th goal of the season.
Noah Powell scored his third goal of the season seconds later. Riley Stuart forced a turnover below the goal line, then backhanded a pass to Powell in the low slot. Powell snapped a quick shot over Scopa’s glove to make it 3-0.
The Saints survived a close call with 4:52 remaining in the period. Dylan Hryckowian’s shot from the right of the net trickled through goalie Marcus Brannman and appeared to be headed for the back of the net, but defenseman Max Burkholder swept it out of harm’s way.
Less than a minute later, Juntorp scored his second goal of the game to stretch the lead to 4-0. Theo Wallberg weaved through the Cedar Rapids zone before finding Owen Michaels in the right faceoff circle. Michaels slid a quick pass to Juntorp for a wide-open backdoor tap-in and his ninth goal of the season.
After taking a long Sondreal outlet pass, Burchill finished a slick give-and-go with Montes for his eighth goal of the season 2:02 into the third period to make it 5-0.
“We worked. We moved our feet. We managed the puck so much better, than we did last weekend,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I really liked the reads we were making and the way we defended, even when it was a 4-0 game in the third. We were way, way, way better than we’ve been in a long time.”
The Saints moved into a tie with Cedar Rapids for the lead in the Cowbell Cup standings, although the RoughRiders have a pair of losses and have played two more games than Dubuque.
