Dubuque Senior had this game marked on the calendar.
Then the date changed, so they scratched it off and marked it again.
The Rams were eager to finally get this monkey off their back, so it was probably for the best that the game was moved up.
After nearly eight years and 16 straight losses to city rival Dubuque Hempstead, the Senior girls’ basketball team finally claimed victory over the Mustangs with a 57-36 triumph on Tuesday night at Moody Gymnasium. The contest originally slated for Jan. 4 was moved up as a precautionary measure to assure getting it in.
“The locker room was excited,” sophomore guard Anna Kruse said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we were aggressive and got it done in the second half. We celebrated quite a bit because this one felt good.”
Kruse scored a game-high 15 points, Elly Haber added 12 points and Ella Johnson chipped in 10 off the bench as the Rams improved to 4-0 and dropped the Mustangs to 0-5.
After years of taking it on the chin from Hempstead, this one admittedly felt pretty good for the Rams.
“It’s been more than seven and a half years since the Senior program has been able to beat them,” said Payton Kizer, one of only three seniors on the Rams’ roster and the only to start and see significant minutes. “We just had to be mentally tough for this game to be able to come out here and take it.”
It’s been a one-sided rivalry ever since Senior beat Hempstead, 58-49, in a regional semifinal on Feb. 16, 2013. The Mustangs had strung together 16 straight victories in the series in dominant fashion, winning by an average margin of 17 points with seven of those wins coming by more than 20 points.
Fourth-year coach Jared Deutsch and assistant Tony Delaney took over the Rams program in 2017 and were 0-7 against the Mustangs before Tuesday’s victory.
“We talked about that a little bit, trying to turn the corner,” Deutsch said. “We want to be able to show that we’re turning the corner as a program. There are concrete things you can point at to show that you are, and winning city games against a team we haven’t beaten since 2013 is one of those things. The effort of our girls is paying off, and we’re excited to keep it moving.”
The Rams got out to a 6-0 lead and led, 9-3, by the end of the first quarter. When Chandler Houselog hit a 3 for the Mustangs to pull within 9-6 early in the second, Senior answered with a quick 6-0 run with a pair of baskets from Haber.
Kruse heated up from beyond the arc at that point, sinking a pair from downtown to extend the Rams’ lead to 21-9 with 1:40 until halftime. The lead stood at 25-13 heading to the locker room.
“We were maybe in our heads a little too much in the first half, thinking how big of a game this could be for us,” Kizer said. “So, we went into the locker room, we talked it out and we were ready to get it.”
When Hempstead cut the deficit to nine in the third quarter, Senior answered with an 11-3 run to close the frame behind a Haber steal and layup, a Kruse trey and Kayla Grall’s putback basket right before the buzzer. Johnson drilled a 3 to open the fourth as the Rams led comfortably the rest of the way.
“Good teams find ways to win, and we found a way to win by 21 points tonight,” Deutsch said. “We’re always happy walking out of a city game with a victory and that’s no different tonight. We’re happy to improve to 4-0 and are just trying to get better.”
Morgan Hawkins led Hempstead with 11 points, while Houselog added nine.