The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its Class 4A and 5A girls regional postseason basketball pairings on Wednesday.
All regional contests begin at 7.pm. The regional finals will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.
In Class 5A, Dubuque Senior (11-9) will travel to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-8) in a Region 1 semifinal on Feb. 18. The winner will likely meet top-ranked Pleasant Valley (20-0) in the regional final on Feb. 21
Dubuque Hempstead (1-19) will play at Waterloo East (8-12) in a 5A Region 8 quarterfinal on Feb. 15, with the winner playing at No. 8 Cedar Falls (13-6) on Feb. 18 in the semifinals. Cedar Rapids Prairie (9-11) travels to ninth-ranked West Des Moines Valley (12-8) in the bracket’s other semifinal.
Maquoketa (13-9) hosts Western Dubuque (3-17) on Feb. 15 in a 4A Region 6 quarterfinal contest. The winner will travel to Dewitt Central (14-6) in the semifinals on Feb. 18. Marion (10-9) hosts Clinton (3-12) in the upper bracket quarterfinal with the winner facing Xavier (13-7) in the semifinals.
West Delaware (6-15) hosts Independence (6-15) in a 4A Region 5 quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 15. The winner travels to No. 5-ranked Decorah (18-2) on Feb. 18. No. 14-ranked Mason City (12-6) is favored to advance out of the bottom half of Region 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 61, Warren 46 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow exploded for 39 points to lead the Pirates past the Warriors.
Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83 (3OT) — At Boscobel, Wis.: Heath Poppy scored a game-high 31 points and JJ Berendes added 17, but the Miners fell in a triple-overtime thriller on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Clarke 74, William Penn 57 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa:Emma Kelchen and Giana Michels scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, as the NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (22-3, 16-3 Heart of America) got back on the winning path.
Loras 79, Luther 50 — At Lillis AWC: Sami Martin led the Duhawks (18-4, 11-2 American Rivers Conference) with 29 points. Madison Haslow added 15 points for Loras, which has won its last five games.
Coe 60, Dubuque 40 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tabria Thomas scored 14 points, and Isabella Tierney added 13, but the Spartans (13-9, 7-6 A-R-C) dropped a conference road contest.
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 59 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz recorded a game-best 20 points, but the Pioneers (9-14, 2-10 WIAC) fell for the fifth straight time.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 67, Coe 65 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sam Kilburg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Spartans (15-6, 8-4 A-R-C to a thrilling win.
Luther 71, Loras 54 — At Lillis AWC: Myles Barry had 15 points, but the Duhawks (14-8, 8-5 A-R-C) lost at home.
William Penn 112, Clarke 89 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Anthony Eddy netted a game-high 27 points and Biggie Luster added 19, but the Pride (11-13, 6-12 Heart) lost in a shootout.
