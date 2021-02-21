DES MOINES — Aidan Noonan couldn’t help but crack a joke.
There was no comparing this state championship with either of his prior two.
“It feels the best because it just happened,” Noonan joked.
Just moments prior, Cascade’s top-ranked 132-pounder had etched his name into the Iowa high school wrestling record books, becoming the state’s 95th three-time champion with a 6-2 victory over Underwood’s second-ranked Gable Porter, a 106-pound state champion last winter.
“On a serious note, (the third one) was probably the hardest one to get to because I had to be the most mentally prepared for it,” Noonan said. “All the other times I was the underdog coming in as the six seed, last year I was the two seed. This year, I had to make sure I was ready for everyone that was coming after me, so I really had to be mentally prepared for it.”
Everybody was coming after him, but nobody was able to get him.
Not even close.
Noonan won his 133rd consecutive match and finished his senior season with a perfect 46-0 record. He won the 120-pound title last year — becoming the first Iowa wrestler to ever beat a three-time champion in the finals. He claimed gold at 113 in 2019.
That’s a pretty big climb for a wrestler who just missed qualifying for state as a freshman. The only losing streak of Noonan’s career came at the 2018 district tournament, in the finals and second-place wrestleback.
Noonan said earlier this year that those losses set him on his current course. At that point, it wasn’t even a thought that Noonan would someday be a three-time champion, his coach said.
“No. No. No,” Cougars coach Travis Andrews said. “He said when he was younger in AAU that he was going to be a state champ for us at Cascade. It’s a tough goal. It’s a tough road to hoe and now he’s a three-time state champ.
“He’s going to enjoy this night for a long time, and take some time off and look forward to the future.”
The future now includes taking aim at NCAA Division I titles. Noonan is committed to wrestle for the University of Wyoming beginning next season. He said the original plan was for him to wrestle at 133, but he might bump up to 141, too.
No matter how he fares at the next level, his legacy at Cascade is secure.
“I just hope they remember how much hard work I had to put in to get here,” Noonan said. “I hope the younger generation looks up to it and hopefully they want to follow my footsteps.”