A pair of city doubleheaders figures to be the perfect way to kick the second half of the prep basketball season into overdrive tonight.
Dubuque Senior hosts Dubuque Hempstead at Nora Gymnasium, and Dubuque Wahlert travels to Epworth to clash with Western Dubuque this evening. The girls contests tip-off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
While there’s still more than half the season left on the calendar with the holidays behind us, the break always provides an opportunity to step back and analyze where some of our area teams stand heading into 2022.
SLAM DUNKS
Dyersville Beckman — The Trailblazers (6-1) are off to a fast start and are eager to clinch back-to-back trips to the Class 2A state tournament after last making it in 2007. Padraig Gallagher has been a beast for the Blazers, averaging 23.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Logan Goedken and Logan Burchard also provide solid options on the offensive end, and Beckman hosts Marion (7-2) in a big WaMaC Conference matchup tonight.
Edgewood-Colesburg — Ending the 107-game regular season winning streak of North Linn is no easy task, but the Vikings (7-0) pulled it off behind a balanced offense and stout defense. Ed-Co’s roster is made up of 13 seniors and is led by Mason Ashline’s 14 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Korey Putz and Jack Wiskus are also big-time talents for the Vikings.
Scales Mound — Everything has come together for the Hornets (9-0) this winter with a veteran group of diverse scorers. Benjamin Vandigo (20.1 points per game) and Ben Werner have each eclipsed 1,000 career points this season, and the program has its sights on big achievements down the stretch — and that includes getting by East Dubuque come regionals.
Galena — Finding a way past East Dubuque in the NUIC is the way it goes recently, and the Pirates (10-3) are another team that feels this is their year to do it. Ethan Hefel is a dynamic playmaker that recently topped 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for his career, and the pieces are there around him for success.
Cuba City — Legendary coach Jerry Petitgoue is on the doorstep of 1,000 career victories, an absolutely remarkable feat. He stands at 992 victories and has his Cubans off to a 6-0 mark this season. Carter Olson and Max Lucey are leading the way for another year of high expectations.
Mineral Point — Joah Filardo has developed into one of the most polished players in the tri-state area, and he has the Pointers (8-1) out to a hot start. While Filardo averages 21.7 points per contest, Leyten Bowers and Bodie Bossert are making plays as well.
ON THE REBOUND
Dubuque Wahlert — The Golden Eagles (3-2) were sitting pretty at 2-0 behind big man Duke Faley’s 18.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. But Faley suffered a concussion late in a loss to Iowa City West and hasn’t played since. The Eagles have battled tough since to a 1-1 mark, and if the game-changing man in the middle can return to health, these Eagles will be a tough out — especially in the Class 3A field.
Dubuque Hempstead — You’d think the Mustangs (3-3) would fall into the slam dunk category with their abilities to throw down a basketball, but they’re still finding their way a bit. Cameron Fens is a monster in the paint (17 ppg, 10 rpg), and the Mustangs allow a respectable 62 points per game — not a terrible number, but it’s the key stops that didn’t come in 2021. They’ll be out to fix that — Curt Deutsch is too good of a coach not to find a solution.
Dubuque Senior — Speaking of good coaches, Wendell Eimers lost the house from a team that made a magical run to the Class 4A state tournament last season and has his group of youngsters playing well through the first part of the season — and they’re only going to get better. Sophomore Jacob Williams is proving himself inside and averages 12.2 points per game for the Rams (3-2).
Western Dubuque — The Bobcats (3-4) graduated their top threats from last season, and new coach Grady Gallagher is still getting acclimated. Nick Bryant, Daviyon Gaston and Carson Schute all averaged double figures in scoring, but WD will look to ratchet up other pieces to the game plan for an offense that averages just 55 points per game.
East Dubuque — Don’t let their record fool you — the Warriors may be out to a 5-4 start, but that’s mostly attributed to the stiff competition they faced at the State Farm Holiday Classic last week. If teams such as Scales Mound and Galena want to stake their case for the league crown, they’re going to have to knock off the champs, which is never easy.
WENDY’S/MIDWESTONE BANK CLASSIC
The Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic will be held in less than two weeks on January 15 at the Loras College Athletic & Wellness Center, and the event will certainly provide a litmus test for area contenders heading into the back end of the schedule.
The matchups are as follows: Lancaster (4-4) vs. Southwestern (4-3), 11 a.m.; Camanche (7-0) vs. Wilton (7-1), 12:30 p.m.; Cuba City (6-0) vs. Dyersville Beckman (6-1), 2 p.m.; Dubuque Hempstead (3-3) vs. Glenbrook South (13-1), 3:30 p.m.; Dubuque Wahlert (3-2) vs. West Delaware (4-3), 5 p.m.; Dubuque Senior (3-2) vs. Davenport West (3-4), 6:30 p.m.
The matchup that jumps off the page figures to be a terrific cross-state battle between Cuba City and Beckman. Wahlert and Senior both have winnable games if they play up to their standards, while Hempstead will be an underdog against a one-loss Titans team out of Glenview, Ill.
Lancaster and Southwestern will be a fun opener between a pair of evenly-matched teams.