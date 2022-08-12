DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When his career is over, Joey Votto will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players in Cincinnati Reds history.
The former National League Most Valuable Player and six-time All-Star is approaching his 2,000th big league game, all in a Reds uniform.
But as he watched the movie “Field of Dreams” Wednesday night to prepare for Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs at the Major League stadium adjacent to the movie site, his emotions moved towards the light-hitting, right fielder-turned-doctor, who only appeared in one game.
“I’ve played for a long time,” Votto said. “I’m approaching my 2,000th game, which has real meaning to me. I was thinking about that one moment when Archie Graham got in one game, but didn’t get an at bat. I can’t tell you how many players who have had their hearts broken or their dreams dashed, or me being a witness to players coming up short to something that has so much meaning to them and that they’ve been targeting their entire lives.”
Votto then described the moment when Graham stepped off the Field of Dreams and his baseball career abruptly ended, but found his true calling.
“The moment where (Ray Kinsella’s) daughter was choking, he gained perspective and realized he didn’t achieve his full dream, but he did something so much more, becoming a doctor, saving lives, changing the world in that way,” Votto continued.
The waves of Dyersville’s green cornfields meant something a little different to each player on Thursday, but for everyone of them, it was special.
Just weeks ago, as the subject of trade rumors, Willson Contreras wasn’t sure if he’d still be in a Cubs’ uniform for Thursday’s contest.
“I was really looking forward to coming to the Field of Dreams early in the year,” Contreras said. “Now that I’m here, I’m trying to take it all in. I’m really, really thankful to be here. There is something special about this place to be honest.”
His teammate, Ian Happ, was in that same, uneasy trade limbo.
“Obviously, it was one of the things that you had circled on the calendar,” Happ said. “When that deadline passes and you realize a week or two after you’re going to be able to be here and do this, it’s obviously a thrill and I’m thankful to be part of it.”
Happ then paused and glanced at his vintage uniform worn by the Cubs from 1927-1936.
“And, these are pretty cool unis,” he said. “We might want to keep this hat in circulation.”
Newly acquired outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes didn’t have this game on his radar at all just days ago. The Cubs signed the Dominican-born slugger on Aug. 8 after being released by Cleveland.
“I can’t describe it,” Reyes said. “I think God has control of all this. Being (designated for assignment) by the Guardians and picked up by the Cubs, this — and next year hopefully the series in London — is a blessing.”
Reyes, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 265 pounds, said there appeared to be enough corn surrounding him to appease his steady appetite.
“We eat a lot of corn in the Dominican,” Reyes said. “We have a lot of corn, but not like this much. This is big — and beautiful. I was telling all the Latin players, with a pot and corn, I’ll never be hungry. Give me a pot and I’ll never be hungry.”
Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. embraced a few members of the coaching staff from the opposing dugout. Almora was a member of the Cubs until 2020 and won a World Series ring in 2016.
“Obviously I spent a lot of time there and a lot of history with those guys, so yeah, it’s been cool,” he said. “To see the history and be a part of this has been so special for me.”
Cincinnati infielder Kyle Farmer has held a special connection with the movie “Field of Dreams” since his childhood spent on a farm in LaGrange, Ga.
“Growing up, we had just VHS,” Farmer said. “My grandpa would play Forrest Gump, Titanic and Field of Dreams. Me and my dad and my grandpa would sit down by the fire after we’d get done hunting and I’d always choose Field of Dreams because I loved that movie. I loved baseball.”
