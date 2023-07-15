Dubuque Wahlert’s Bode Nagelmaker is tagged out at home by Western Dubuque pitcher Isaac Then during their game June 16 at Petrakis Park. Both teams earned No. 1 seeds for substate play and qualified for the state tournament.
Dubuque County has been a hotbed for high school baseball for decades, but something like this has never happened since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a summer state tournament in 1946.
Four Dubuque County teams – Western Dubuque (33-9) and Dubuque Wahlert (29-13) in Class 3A and Beckman Catholic (22-9) and Cascade (24-8) in Class 2A – have qualified for state in the same season.
The Class 3A tournament begins Monday at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus, and the Class 2A field opens Tuesday at Merchants Stadium in Carroll. Western Dubuque and Wahlert could possibly meet in the semifinals, while Beckman and Cascade wouldn’t meet until the championship game.
A new postseason seeding process helped facilitate Dubuque County’s show of baseball strength this summer.
Rather than coaches’ meetings, postseason seeding became a collaborative effort between the IHSAA and the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The committee provided weekly rankings throughout the season, beginning with the preseason poll on May 15.
Pre-bracket rankings came out June 19 for Class 1A and 2A and June 26 for Class 3A and 4A. The committee used the rankings to determine postseason assignments all the way through to state.
If an unranked team reached the state tournament, it was automatically assigned the No. 8 seed. If more than one unranked team reached state, the IHSAA staff and IHSBCA committee met to determine their seeds. And, prior to the substate finals, the remaining teams in each class were ranked from No. 1 to No. 16 by the coaches, and those rankings set the state brackets.
Based on the rankings, top-ranked Western Dubuque and No. 6 Wahlert earned No. 1 seeds in separate Class 3A substates. The same happened for No. 3 Beckman and No. 7 Cascade in Class 2A.
For several years, the state used geography to determine postseason brackets. So, Beckman and Cascade, separated by just 16 miles on Highway 136, often met in district or substate finals and played in front of overflow crowds of well over 1,000 fans. Many considered those games the de facto state championship.
Similar scenarios played out in the larger classes, and, at one time, Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque played in the same class’ postseason bracket.
This season marks the 18th time multiple Dubuque County teams have qualified for the state tournament. The previous high-water mark came last summer, when three teams – Western Dubuque, Beckman and Cascade – advanced to state. In the previous 17 occasions, two teams qualified.
Dubuque County teams have accounted for 60 appearances in the summer state tournament, including 20 by Beckman, 15 by Hempstead, nine by Wahlert, seven by Western Dubuque, six by Cascade and three by Senior. Beckman also leads the way with six state championships, followed by Hempstead with four, and Western Dubuque and Senior with one apiece.
Since 1996, one year after the IHSAA expanded the state tournament fields from four to eight teams in each class, Dubuque County has sent at least one team to state in all but two seasons – 2007 and 2011. On 15 occasions since 1996, multiple Dubuque County teams have qualified.
The IHSAA previously sanctioned state baseball tournaments in the spring (1928-72) and fall (1939-85) seasons, with Loras Academy winning the 1951 spring title and Holy Cross Leo capturing the 1985 fall title. But complete details from those tournaments are not included in the official record book, because the majority of the IHSAA membership did not compete in them and they were considered invitationals.
Both Wahlert and Western Dubuque have histories of playing in those tournaments.