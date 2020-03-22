Six dozen graduates of the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization competed at the NCAA Division I level this season. Here is a look at those alumni and the statistics they have compiled.
ATLANTIC HOCKEY
Jeff Baum — A junior defenseman from Colleyville, Texas, he tallied a pair of goals and added five assists and 14 penalty minutes in 32 games for American International, which won the Atlantic Hockey regular-season title.
Derek Contessa — The freshman forward from Freehold, N.J., had a pair of assists for Sacred Heart.
Jake Hamacher — The junior forward from Corona, Calif., finished third on the Rochester Institute of Technology scoring chart with 9 goals and 26 points in 36 games.
Dalton Hunter — The sophomore forward from Greensburg, Pa., led Mercyhurst in scoring with 7 goals and 21 points while adding 41 penalty minutes in 36 games.
Paul Kirtland — The former Saints assistant coach completed his second season in the same role at Sacred Heart, which went 21-10-3 this season.
Jason Lammers — In his third season as head coach at Niagara, Lammers led the Purple Eagles to a 12-18-4 overall record.
Philip Rhodes — A Loras College graduate who interned in analytics with the Saints, he serves as the director of hockey operations for Lammers at Niagara.
Patrick Smyth — The freshman forward from Toledo, Ohio, registered two goals and six penalty minutes in 28 games for Army West Point.
Jordan Wishman — A sophomore defenseman from Des Moines, he tallied three assists and a plus-one rating in 29 games at Niagara.
BIG TEN
JB Bittner — In his third season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the former Saints assistant coach helped Ohio State to a 20-11-5 record.
Ryder Donovan — A freshman forward from Duluth, Minn., he tallied 2 goals and 5 points in 32 games while accumulating 24 penalty minutes for Wisconsin. He is a Vegas Golden Knights draft pick.
Wyatt Ege — The senior defenseman from Elk River, Minn., scored 4 goals among his 12 points in 35 games at Ohio State. He started his collegiate career at Alaska-Anchorage before transferring.
Bob Motzko — In his second season as the head coach at the University of Minnesota, Motzko compiled a 16-14-7 record. He played on the original Saints team from 1980-81 and later coached at his alma mater, St. Cloud State.
Mike O’Leary — A senior forward from Halifax, Nova Scotia, he finished third in scoring at Notre Dame with 9 goals and 23 points in 37 games. He also took 20 minutes in penalties. O’Leary signed a free agent contract with the Hartford Wolfpack, the top minor league affiliate of the New York Rangers.
Quinn Preston — A sophomore forward from Trenton, Mich., he finished third in scoring at Ohio State with 15 goals and 26 points in 34 games. He also took 35 penalty minutes and was a plus-4.
Alex Steeves — The sophomore from Bedford, N.H., led Notre Dame in scoring with 28 points, including 11 goals. He also took 10 penalty minutes and finished a plus-6.
Alex Stevens — The junior defenseman from Plymouth, Minn., tallied 2 goals and 3 points in 20 games for Penn State, which won the Big Ten regular-season title.
Nate Sucese — The senior forward from Fairport, N.Y., led Penn State in scoring with 11 goals and 38 points in 34 games. He was a plus-8 and took 16 penalty minutes for the Big Ten Conference champions. Sucese recently signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Coyotes.
Colin Theisen — A junior forward from Monroe, Mich., he scored 8 goals among his 20 points in 37 games for Notre Dame. He also finished a plus-4 and took 24 penalty minutes.
Ryan Zuhlsdorf — The senior defenseman from Edina, Minn., contributed 1 goal, 9 points, 8 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 37 games for Minnesota. He is a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect.
ECAC
Taylor Brierley — The junior defenseman from East Grand Forks, Minn., had 1 goal, 3 points and 8 penalty minutes in 35 games for Union College.
Trey Dodd — The Brown University senior forward from St. Louis had 2 goals and 7 points in 30 games.
Evan Fear — The freshman goaltender from Winnetka, Ill., went 0-1-1 with a 6.56 goals against average and .774 save percentage in 4 games at Quinnipiac.
Simon Kjellberg — The freshman from Nashville, Tenn., tallied 5 goals, 11 points, 30 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in 32 games for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Jason Guerriero — He played in Dubuque in the late 1990s and now serves as the associate head coach at Brown University.
Josh Hauge — The former Dubuque ThunderBirds head coach serves as an assistant at Clarkson, which went 23-8-3 and finished second in the ECAC.
R.J. Murphy — The sophomore forward from Needham, Mass., scored 6 goals and 11 points in 23 games for Harvard.
Gavin Nieto — The senior goaltender from Yorba Linda, Calif., went 7-18-2 with a 2.42 goals against average and .914 save percentage in 28 games for Brown.
Evan Smith — The senior forward from Stouffville, Ontario, tallied 2 goals, 9 points and 14 penalty minutes in 28 games for Yale. He served as the team captain for the Bulldogs.
Mitchell Smith — Also a senior forward at Yale, he recorded 3 goals, 7 points and 12 penalty minutes in 30 games for the Bulldogs.
Keenan Suthers — The junior forward from Tecumseh, Ontario, finished third on the St. Lawrence scoring chart with 9 goals and 14 points while taking 14 minutes in penalties.
Adam Tisdale — The sophomore forward from Cochrane, Alberta, tallied 8 goals and 10 points in 26 games for Clarkson. He was a plus-4 and took 8 penalty minutes for the ECAC runners-up.
HOCKEY EAST
Mike Ayers — The former Saints goaltender has served as an assistant coach at Boston College for the past seven seasons. The Eagles won the Hockey East regular-season title.
Matt Brown — The freshman from Wood Ridge, N.J., led Massachusetts-Lowell in scoring with 6 goals and 24 points in 33 games.
J.D. Greenway — A junior defenseman from Canton, N.Y., he tallied 1 goal, 10 points, a plus-5 rating and 61 penalty minutes in 34 games in his first season at Maine. The University of Wisconsin transfer is a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect.
Patrick Holway — The junior defenseman from Cohasset, Mass., recorded 3 goals and 10 points in 17 games at Merrimack after transferring from Maine. He is a Detroit Red Wings draft pick.
Shane Kavanagh — The senior forward from East Providence, R.I., tallied 2 goals and 6 points in 34 games for Providence College.
Roman Kinal — The defenseman from Waterford, Mich., is a sophomore at the University of Connecticut.
Cale List — The sophomore defenseman from Petawawa, Ontario, played 13 games but did not score for Massachusetts-Lowell.
Eric MacAdams — The junior forward from Salem, Mass., scored 7 goals and 18 points in 33 games at New Hampshire.
Mike Robinson — The junior goaltender from Bedford, N.H., went 9-13-4 with a 2.56 goals against average and .899 save percentage at New Hampshire. He is a former San Jose Sharks draft pick.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup — The sophomore forward from Charlottenlund, Denmark, recorded 9 goals, 18 points and 39 penalty minutes in 33 games for Maine.
Zach Solow — The former USHL scoring champ had 13 goals, 31 points and a plus-2 rating in 34 games for Northeastern. The Naples, Fla., native also took 34 minutes in penalties.
Matthew Thiessen — The freshman goaltender from Altona, Manitoba, played in only one game at Maine as the backup to Jeremy Swayman, a Hobey Baker Award finalist who recently signed with the Boston Bruins. He allowed three goals on six shots in that game. Thiessen is a Vancouver Canucks draft pick.
Tyce Thompson — A sophomore forward from Milford, Conn., he finished third in the nation in scoring with 19 goals and 44 points in 34 games at Providence College. The New Jersey Devils prospect was named second-team all-Hockey East.
Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi — A sophomore defenseman from Pietarsaari, Finland, he contributed 2 goals, 10 points and 10 penalty minutes in 34 games at Maine.
Spenser Young — A senior defenseman from Brentwood, N.H., he tallied 2 goals, 3 points and 26 penalty minutes in 32 games at Providence. He also served as captain for the Friars.
INDEPENDENT
Mike Field — The former Saints assistant coach serves as the associate head coach at Arizona State. The Sun Devils finished 22-11-3 this season.
Willie Knierim — A junior forward from Skokie, Ill., he finished fifth in scoring at Arizona State with 15 goals and 24 points in 36 games. He was a plus-12 and took 51 penalty minutes.
Josh Maniscalco — A sophomore defenseman from Perkiomenville, Pa., he finished fourth in scoring at Arizona State with 11 goals and 32 points in 36 games. He was a plus-12 and took 38 penalty minutes.
James Sanchez — The junior forward from Northbrook, Ill., led Arizona State in scoring with 10 goals and 40 points in 36 games. He was a plus-7 and took 24 penalty minutes.
Jacob Semik — A freshman defenseman from Canton, Mich., he finished with 2 goals, 9 points and 25 penalty minutes in 36 games at Arizona State.
NCHC
Brendan Bushy — The sophomore defenseman from Thief River Falls, Minn., skated in 32 games for St. Cloud State and had a plus-1 rating despite tallying no points.
Jaxon Castor — A freshman goaltender from Phoenix, he went 1-4-0 with a 3.65 goals against average and .859 save percentage at St. Cloud State.
Scott Corbett — A sophomore forward from Carmel, Ind., he registered 4 assists in 29 games at Miami of Ohio.
Michael Davies — The senior defenseman from St. Louis registered 1 goal, 5 points and a plus-9 rating in 34 games for the University of Denver. He served as an assistant captain for the Pioneers.
Andrew Gaus — A senior forward from Wexford, Pa., he had 3 goals and 5 points in 29 games at Colorado College. He began his collegiate career at Yale.
Gordie Green — A senior forward from Ann Arbor, Mich., he led Miami of Ohio in scoring with 14 goals and 36 points in 34 games played. He also served as the Red Hawks’ captain this season and earned second-team all-NCHC accolades.
Cole Guttman — A Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, the sophomore forward from Los Angeles scored 14 goals and 28 points in 35 games at the University of Denver.
Casey Johnson — The senior from Grand Forks, N.D., split time between forward and defense and contributed 1 goal in 16 games for NCHC regular-season champion North Dakota.
Chayse Primeau — The sophomore power forward from Margate City, N.J., finished fourth on the Nebraska-Omaha scoring chart with 8 goals and 20 points in 36 games.
Austin Rueschhoff — A junior power forward from Wentzville, Mo., he finished third on the Western Michigan scoring chart with 12 goals and 26 points in 36 games. He was also a plus-9. Rueschhoff recently signed a free-agent contract with the New York Rangers.
Casey Staum — The freshman from St. Paul, Minn., had 1 assist in 11 games for Colorado College. The injury-plagued defenseman is a former Montreal Canadiens draft pick.
WCHA
Charlie Combs — A junior forward from St. Louis, he tallied 12 goals and 18 points in 33 games at Bemidji State, which took second in the WCHA.
Keegan Ford — The senior defenseman from Waunakee, Wis., had 2 goals, 5 points, 2 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating at Michigan Tech.
Dallas Gerads — A junior forward from Blaine, Minn., he contributed 8 goals, 25 points and a plus-19 rating in 33 games for Minnesota State-Mankato, which won the WCHA regular-season championship.
Chris Lipe — The freshman defenseman from Rockford, Mich., had 1 goal, 3 points and 12 penalty minutes for Michigan Tech.
Bauer Neudecker — The sophomore forward from St. Louis Park, Minn., had 6 assists in 31 games at Alabama-Huntsville.
Logan Pietila — The freshman forward from Howell, Mich., tallied 8 goals and 20 points for Michigan Tech.
Taylor Schneider — The sophomore forward from Lakeville, Minn., tallied 8 goals and 21 points for Bowling Green.
Jake Transit — The sophomore forward from Royal Oak, Mich., tallied 6 goals and 11 points for Ferris State.
Dallas Tulik — The freshman forward from Kalamazoo, Mich., had 4 goals and 7 points for Ferris State.