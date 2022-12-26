Kirk MacDonald planned to go off the grid as much as possible during the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 11-day holiday break.
The first four months of the United States Hockey League season turned into an out-of-the-ordinary grind for Dubuque’s first-year head coach. The Saints spent the first two months on the road, making daily commutes to Madison, Wis., for practice and playing the first eight regular-season games away from Dubuque Ice Arena while it awaited completion of extensive renovations.
Despite the inconvenience and a significant roster turnover, the Saints entered the break with an 11-9-1-1 record for sixth place and one point ahead of Cedar Rapids for the sixth and final playoff spot. Dubuque lost its final three games prior to the break.
“We do have a lot of really good things going on right now, and I have to remind myself of that sometimes, too,” MacDonald said prior to leaving for break. “You look back at where we started back in Madison, the growth we’ve seen in the players has been incredible. The young guys especially have taken huge strides the last few months.
“One-hundred percent, this first half has been a lot harder than normal because of the daily commute to Madison. But, there haven’t been many nights where I can say we didn’t work extremely hard. Maybe one or two. I’m proud of the way we’ve answered the adversity. I need a break, the coaches and staff need a break, the players need to go home and see their families. We’re going to come back refreshed and ready to go for the rest of the season.”
The players and staff will return to town Tuesday to prepare for a Wednesday night game at Cowbell Cup rival Waterloo. The Saints then host Youngstown on Thursday and host another Cowbell Cup rival, Cedar Rapids, in a 5:05 p.m. start on New Year’s Eve.
As much as the team tried to make the most of the daily trips to Madison, they did take a toll. It didn’t help that the road trip came during the formative portion of the season — from September training camp through the end of October.
“On a normal schedule, like you have every other year, you can spend a little extra time at your home rink to do meetings, practices and optional skills ice, which are all important early in the year,” veteran defenseman Max Burkholder said. “But, in Madison, we were a little rushed for time and didn’t get to do a lot of that.
“Being back in our rink, we’ve had the ability to have those extra meeting and extra practices to get back into a normal flow. It’s helped us out a ton.”
During the daily trips, the Saints reminded themselves the experience would pay off in the long run.
“But, in reality, we were getting exhausted,” Burkholder said. “It’s so much nicer just to drive 10 or 20 minutes to your home rink instead of getting on a bus and going to Madison.
“Your body feels so much better every day and you’re more motivated. It makes a huge difference when guys have that extra energy at practice and they’re excited to learn and get better.”
