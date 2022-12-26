11262022-saints2-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Max Burkholder tries to maneuver past Des Moines’ Davis Borozinskis earlier this season. The Saints return from the USHL holiday break Wednesday at Waterloo.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Kirk MacDonald planned to go off the grid as much as possible during the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 11-day holiday break.

The first four months of the United States Hockey League season turned into an out-of-the-ordinary grind for Dubuque’s first-year head coach. The Saints spent the first two months on the road, making daily commutes to Madison, Wis., for practice and playing the first eight regular-season games away from Dubuque Ice Arena while it awaited completion of extensive renovations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.