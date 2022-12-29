Bruins Devils Hockey
New Jersey Devils forward Tyce Thompson skates against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. Thompson played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2017-18 season.

 Frank Franklin II The Associated Press

The past two seasons haven’t exactly gone the way Tyce Thompson envisioned.

Injuries limited the 6-foot-1, 174-pound right wing to just 18 games last season, and he suffered yet another injury in the New Jersey Devils’ second preseason game in September.

