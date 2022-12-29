The past two seasons haven’t exactly gone the way Tyce Thompson envisioned.
Injuries limited the 6-foot-1, 174-pound right wing to just 18 games last season, and he suffered yet another injury in the New Jersey Devils’ second preseason game in September.
But, the 23-year-old former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout persevered and returned to the National Hockey League this week after refining his game with Utica of the American Hockey League. Thompson contributed six goals and 13 points in 22 for Utica before being recalled on Wednesday prior to a 3-1 loss to NHL-leading Boston.
“Down in Utica, we have a really good team and I’ve been playing a lot, so I’ve been gaining a lot of confidence while working on my game,” Thompson said during a media availability following Wednesday’s morning skate. “I really haven’t played too much hockey the last couple of years, so after playing a lot and playing a lot of games, I’m feeling more confident in my game, and I’ve been a lot more consistent
“I feel like I’m ready to be here. I want to show that I can play here and I belong in the NHL. I feel like I do. I want to go out there, work hard, be good along the walls and do everything in the game the right way. All the little details. If I do that, I’ll have a good game, and it’ll benefit the team.”
The Devils placed Ryan Graves and John Marino on injured reserve on Wednesday and recalled Thompson and Tyler Wotherspoon. Thompson skated on the fourth line with Miles Wood and Michael McLeod and played 9 minutes, 53 seconds while registering a minus-1 rating.
“He’s high energy and physical, and that’s part of the game that was important to us when we were going well,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said on Thompson after the Wednesday morning skate. “It’s a line that could change momentum and could change the physicality inside of the game. He fits with them. Playing with those two guys, we hope he gives us real good energy.”
The Devils selected Thompson in the fourth round, 96th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft following his freshman season at Providence College. He signed with New Jersey in the spring of 2021 after recording 38 goals and 94 points in 101 games over three seasons at the NCAA Division I level.
Immediately after signing, Thompson contributed two goals and four points in 11 games at the AHL level and added an assist in seven NHL games. Last season, he posted six goals and 15 points in 16 games at Utica and played two NHL games without a point.
Thompson’s older brother, Tage, entered Thursday as the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer and fourth-leading point producer. He leads the Buffalo Sabres with 26 goals and 50 points.
“He hasn’t had an easy road either, going up and down between the AHL and NHL and a lot of injuries,” Tyce Thompson said. “To finally see him break through last year and now this year and continue that success is awesome. A lot of work went into it, so I’m happy for him.
“We’re each others’ biggest fans and we want to see each other do well.”
Their father, Brent Thompson, has served as the head coach of the New York Islanders’ affiliate in the AHL since 2014-15. He played parts of six seasons in the NHL before retiring after the 2004-05 season.
