Nevin Pins (160) won by fall and Johhny Francois (138) earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision as the Western Dubuque wrestlers handled Dubuque Wahlert, 66-11, Thursday in Epworth, Iowa.
The Golden Eagles got victories by technical fall from Jerren Gille (120), and by pin from Dustin Digman (195).
Western Dubuque won the other 10 weight classes via forfeit.
Independence 49, Dyersville Beckman 21 — At Independence, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Jason Koopmann (285) recorded pins for Beckman.
West Delaware 2-0 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Hawks defeated Don Bosco (51-16) and Williamsburg (53-18) in a triangular. Brayden Maury (106) recorded two pins on the night.
Comets 0-3 — At Wilton, Iowa: Bellevue fell to Tipton (63-18), Wilton (70-9), and Monticello (56-18) in a quadrangular. Jack Hiland (195) earned two victories on the night.
Cascade 1-2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars easily handled North Cedar (42-0), but fell to Anamosa (47-21), and Wellman Mid-Prairie (60-24). Trever Freiburger (132 and 138) and Ty Frasher (145) had two pins apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anamosa 50, Cascade 35 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Cole McDermott led the Cougars with 15 points, but they suffered a road defeat.
Cuba City 74, Fennimore 59 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Carter Olson had 23 points, and Mason Reese added 17 to lead the Cubans. Brady Larson had a game-high 28 points for Fennimore.
Mineral Point 77, Darlington 76 (2OT) — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Leyten Bowers converted an and-1 with 1 second remaining to lift the Pointers in a thriller. Bowers led Mineral Point with 26 points. Carver Fitzsimons had 25 for Darlington.
Potosi 59, Cassville 34 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftans used a second-half surge to bust open a close game at halftime. Logan Uppena led Potosi with 15 points, while Robby Roe netted 21 for Cassville.
Belmont 48, Shullsburg 39 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill led the Braves to victory with 19 points. J.J. Berendes had 22 points for the Miners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 50, Tipton 8 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets outscored Tipton by 20 points in the second quarter to break the game wide open. Ka’Lynn DeShaw had 15 points for Bellevue.
Stockton 50, East Dubuque 29 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Brynn Haas had a game-high 28 points to lead the Blackhawks. Mia Wilwert had 12 for the Warriors.
BOYS BOWLING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3153, Dubuque Senior 3134 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hunter Winner rolled a sensational 531, but the Rams were narrowly defeated.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 35, Central 6 — At Loras: Jared Hensley (125) and Shane Liegel (184) earned pins to lead No. 2-ranked Loras.