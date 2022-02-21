Jamie Vondra absolutely loved the new format for the Iowa state bowling tournament.
The senior bowled anchor on Monday for Dubuque Wahlert, which nearly upset second-seeded Camanche in the quarterfinals of bracket play at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa. The first four games came down to the 10th frame before Camanche earned a 258-210 victory in the fifth for a 3-2 decision.
“The new format made it super competitive, but I loved it,” Vondra said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at times, but it was super competitive and high energy as well. It really brought out the team dynamic. We were all yelling and cheering for each other the whole time, which made it so much fun.
“In most scenarios, I try not to look at the score when I’m bowling anchor in the 10th frame. But, here, it’s hard not to look so you know what you need. I just took a deep breath and let the pins fall where they do.”
The eight state qualifying teams bowled 15 Baker games to determine the bracket for head-to-head play, which followed a best-of-five games format. Louisa-Muscatine defeated Clarinda, 3-2, for the championship, while Camanche took out Vinton-Shellsburg, 3.5-1.5, for third place.
During the regular season and at past state tournaments, bowlers threw two individual games and added five Baker games to account for the team score. It was based on total pins, not head-to-head.
“I thoroughly enjoyed (the new format),” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “It added so much excitement to it. The first 15 games were just for seeding, so it was like regular bowling, but bringing that head-to-head competition back was really cool.
“It is a lot longer of a format. But, the more you bowl, the better teams are more likely to come out on top, instead of having it decided in a little shootout. The better bowlers are going to rise to the top.”
Wahlert’s Katelyn Vaassen, Vondra, Natalie Kelzer, Alaina Stecklein, Ava Anderson and Kenna Wolbers averaged a season-high 167 over 15 games during the qualifying round for a 2,509. Camanche shot 2,837 in qualifying.
Camanche won the first, third and fifth games by counts of 187-175, 166-159 and 258-210. Wahlert won the second and fourth games, 173-172 and 193-175.
The Maquoketa boys rolled a 15-game Baker series of 3,005 to finish fourth in qualifying, then dropped a 3-2 match against fifth-seeded Shenandoah in bracket play despite finishing with a 1,049-1,015 advantage in total pins. Shenandoah won the first two games, 201-183 and 216-202, before the Cardinals responded by winning the next two games, 201-188 and 256-176. Shenandoah took the final game, 234-207.
Dalton Davis, Troy Gibson, Charlie Hafner, Kaden Beidler, Jacob Riecks and Lucas Ihrig competed for the Cardinals. Ihrig then hustled to Davenport to play for the Cardinals’ basketball team in its postseason tournament debut Monday night and will return to Waterloo to participate in the state individual tournament at 9 a.m. today.
“It was a long day, but, boy, was it exciting,” Maquoketa coach Louie Clasen said. “We bowled as well as we have all year in qualifying and got the number we were looking for. We figured if we shot 3,000 we’d have a pretty good shot, but to get fourth shows you how good the field was today.
“We bowled really well in match play, too, we just couldn’t pull it out in that last game.”
The West Delaware boys finished sixth in qualifying with a 15-game 2,944, before pushing third-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg to five games in a back-and-forth quarterfinal. Vinton-Shellsburg won the second, fourth and fifth games by counts of 186-155, 181-137 and 193-185, while the Hawks won the opener, 184-154, and the third game, 197-191.
Shenandoah went on to defeat Louisa-Muscatine, 3-2, in the championship match. Vinton-Shellsburg beat Camanche, 3-1, for third place.
NEW INDIVIDUAL FORMAT, TOO
In the new individual format, the 32 qualifiers in each class bowl three games to determine the top eight bowlers for bracket play. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are all one game each at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo.
SCHULTZ TAKES 11TH IN 3A GIRLS FIELD
Dubuque Hempstead senior Zoe Schultz rolled a 172-219-201—592 to finish 11th in Class 3A girls individual qualifying. She missed a spot in the eight-bowler bracket play by just 22 pins.
Senior 11th grader Jacquelyn Hochrein placed 13th with a 181-176-225—582, while Hempstead senior Erin Langel took 15th with a 189-212-169—570 and Senior sophomore Clara Pregler took 19th with a 171-192-189—552. Senior’s Taya Huseman, who has been battling a knee injury, shot 148-154-150—452.
Waterloo West’s Sydney Wilson landed the No. 1 seed out of Monday morning qualifying and won all three one-game matches to win the state title.
WINNER PLACES 16TH AMONG 3A BOYS
Dubuque Senior’s Hunter Winner, a senior, shot a 222-211-214—647 to finish 16th in Class 3A boys individual qualifying. Iowa City West’s Stirlen Roberson grabbed the eighth and final spot for bracketed play with a 689.
Second-seeded Aiden Mitts, of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, won three single-game matches to claim the state championship.