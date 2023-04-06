Parker
Loras College graduate student Kassie Parker set an NCAA Division III record in the 10K this weekend at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif. The USTFCCCA named her as its national athlete of the week.

 Chuck Aragon For Loras College

Kassie Parker certainly hit the ground running in her final season with the Loras College track and field program.

The graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, ran a 32:26.22 in the 10,000-meter run at the Stanford Invitational this past weekend in Palo Alto, Calif. She finished eighth in her section of the event against NCAA Division I competitors while breaking her own NCAA Division III all-time record by more than 35 seconds.

