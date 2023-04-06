Kassie Parker certainly hit the ground running in her final season with the Loras College track and field program.
The graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, ran a 32:26.22 in the 10,000-meter run at the Stanford Invitational this past weekend in Palo Alto, Calif. She finished eighth in her section of the event against NCAA Division I competitors while breaking her own NCAA Division III all-time record by more than 35 seconds.
She became the first Division III women’s runner ever to clock a 10K time of sub-33 minutes.
For her performance, the American Rivers Conference named her its female athlete of the week for the fifth time in her outdoor track career and 10th when including indoor track.
On Tuesday, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named her its Division III Female Athlete of the Week.
Parker, a multi-time national champion, had already exhausted her indoor track eligibility and did not compete in the recently completed season.
The Duhawks earned three other A-R-C track and field weekly honors on Monday. Mike Jasa landed the male athlete of the week award, while Derik Bunten and Grace Alley earned field athlete of the week accolades.
Jasa, a senior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, made his season debut in the 800 and set a program record while earning the No. 1 spot on the NCAA Division I leaderboard. The reigning indoor national champion in the 800 ran a 1:48.46 to win the first section of the event at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational. He was also part of the 4x400-meter relay team that ran a 3:15.81 at the Texas Relays to rank Loras first in Division III in that event.
Bunten, a junior from Cedar Rapids Jefferson who earned indoor all-American honors, broke a long-standing program record in the long jump at the Bobcat invitational. Bunten’s 7.47-meter jump is a new program record and eclipses Jonas Nartley’s 7.46-meter mark from 1975. The mark also ranks Bunten second in Division III this season.
Alley, a senior from Seneca, Ill., finished second out of 13 competitors in a field of mostly Division I athletes at the Bobcat Invitational. Her 5,163 points shattered her previous program record by more than 200 points and moved her to 10th all-time in Division III history. Of the seven heptathlon events, she set either outdoor or lifetime personal bests in four of them across the 200-meter dash, shot put, javelin, and long jump.
The Loras men are ranked No. 1 in the latest USTFCCCADivision III poll, while the women landed the No. 2 ranking.
UD’s DeStefanis on a tear — The A-R-C named University of Dubuque first baseman Cole DeStefanis, a senior from Thiensville, Wis., as its baseball position player of the week. He led the Spartans to two wins over Central College and three over Nebraska Wesleyan. He batted .565 over the five games, scoring eight runs, driving in nine runs while also recording 34 putouts. Over the five-game span, DeStefanis recorded a .600 on-base percentage in helping the Spartans improve to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in league play.
Senior grad earns A-R-C award — Luther College’s Riley O’Donnell, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Senior, received the A-R-C women’s tennis player of the week award after she sparked the Norse to a 5-4 victory over Concordia (Wis.). She posted a 4-6, 6-4, 19-17 victory over Mallory Moen in singles to spark a team comeback. O’Donnell landed honorable mention all-conference accolades last season.
Digman lands WIAC honor — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman landed the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor field athlete of the week award on Tuesday. The senior from Platteville, Wis., placed third in the hammer throw with a fling of 183-3 (55.85m) and 10th in the discus throw with a toss of 127-11 (39.00m) at the Wartburg College Outdoor Select. Both marks rank first on the WIAC honor roll. Her throw of 183-3 in the hammer ranks second on the NCAA Division III honor roll. Her mark is 15 cm from her own school record.
Pioneers’ Bakkestuen feted — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Clare Bakkestuen earned the WIAC pitcher of the week award. The senior right-hander from Forest Lake, Minn., earned two wins during the week against University of Dubuque and Loras, and tossed 3.1 shutout innings in relief against Cornell College. She blanked Dubuque on Thursday for 7 innings, while striking out nine before allowing just one run in seven more innings against Loras on Saturday. On Sunday, Bakkestuen allowed just one hit and struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief. Bakkestuen finished the week with just one run allowed across 17.1 innings with 17 strikeouts against just two walks. She compiled a 0.40 earned run average.
Eichler grabs award — UW-Platteville’s Justin Eichler, a senior from Mukwonago, Wis., won the men’s field performer of the week from the WIAC. Eichler won the hammer and discus competitions at the UW-Platteville Opener on April 1. His toss of 190-1 (57.94m) won the hammer by over 35 feet and his mark places him first in the WIAC and seventh on the NCAA Division III Honor Roll. In the discus, his throw of 150-1 (45.74m) also has him leading the conference and is 17th on the NCAA List.
Donovan to UW-Eau-Claire — Dubuque Wahlert senior standout basketball player Emma Donovan this week announced her commitment to play at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season. The three-year starter averaged of 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while guiding the Golden Eagles to the state tournament this season. She earned Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state second-team, Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state first-team and Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first-team honors this season.
