Loras won eight events on the men’s side and six on the women’s side to sweep the Spartan Invitational on Saturday at A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track.
Josh Smith (60 meters), Mike Jasa (400), Chris Guise (800), Ryan Harvey (3,000), Carlo Dannenfelser (mile), Ryan Rogers (60 hurdles), Raymond Venditi (pole vault) and the 4x400 relay of Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell and Jasa won for the Loras men, who scored 206 points to outdistance UW-Platteville (145) and host Dubuque (121).
Dubuque’s Nolan Lentz (200) and Andrew Hutchinson (1,000), and UW-Platteville’s Bryce Bierman (high jump), Adam Wildman (long jump) and Alex Girard (weight throw) also won individual events.
The Duhawk women (161) beat Dubuque (137) and UW-P (75) behind victories from Marion Edwards (400), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (800), Brianna Renner (mile), Elayna Bahl (60 hurdles), Grace Alley (triple jump) and the 4x400 relay of Stevie Lambe, Edwards, Bahl and Pfadenhauer.
Gwen Orr won the 60 and 200, and Brianna Leahy won the shot put for UW-Platteville.
Dubuque earned individual wins from Aaliyah Collier (high jump), Caroline Dochterman (pole vault) and Kaitlyn Wilder (weight throw).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 84, Nebraska Wesleyan 64 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Peter Rage scored 20 points to lead four Spartans in double figures, and Dubuque (13-5, 8-1 American Rivers Conference) routed the Prairie Wolves (11-8, 5-5).
Clarke 75, Benedictine 72 — At Atchison, Kan.: Keith Johnson led all scorers with 24 points, Jacob Fierst added 18 and Chandler Dean had 13, and the Pride (11-11, 6-7 Heart of America Conference) held off Benedictine.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Benedictine 66, Clarke 64 (OT) — At Atchison, Kan.: Taylor Haase had 13 points, Emma Kelchen and Tina Ubl added 12 apiece, and Nicole McDermott chipped in 10, but the Pride (21-3, 12-1 Heart) saw their 18-game winning streak come to an end against Benedictine (17-6, 9-4).
Nebraska Wesleyan 64, Dubuque 61 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas scored 26 points and Miah Smith added 12, but the Spartans (12-8, 6-5 A-R-C) lost a narrow decision at home to the Prairie Wolves (4-14, 2-8).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Silver for Murphy — At Graber Center: Loras’ Colin Murphy finished runner-up at 197 pounds to lead the Duhawks at the Loras Open. Traevin Osborn was third at 149. Alex Witt was fourth at 184 for UW-Platteville.
Parker, Birt win titles — At Wheaton, Ill.: Brock Parker won the 149-pound title for UW-Platteville at the Pete Willson Invitational. Millikin’s Bradan Birt, a Western Dubuque grad, won the 165 title.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Pride split — At Kehl Center: Michael Jenkins tallied a dozen kills as Clarke swept Ottawa, 28-26, 25-22, 25-22. Montez Thompson had seven kills as the Pride (4-5) lost to Saint Xavier, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Decorah 67, Dyersville Beckman 51 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Logan Goedken scored a game-high 19 points, Padraig Gallagher added 13 and Logan Burchard 12, but the Trailblazers fell to the Vikings in a non-conference contest.
Wilton 65, Cascade 47 — At Wilton, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 22 points and Cass Hoffman added 12, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Cougars over the Beavers.
East Dubuque 63, Monticello 51 — At Fulton, Ill.: Dawson Feyen poured in 26 points as the Warriors beat the Panthers at the Fulton Shootout.
River Ridge (Ill.) 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 33 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats to victory.
Mineral Point 82, Potosi 55 — At Potosi, Wis.: Eli Lindsey scored 18 points, Bodie Bossert added 14 and Dominik McVay and Bryce Acherman had 13 apiece as the Pointers (15-2) rolled past the Chieftains (6-10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City Liberty 62, Dubuque Senior 58 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Anna Kruse scored 14 points, Sam McDonald added 12 and Olivia Baxter had 10, but the Rams lost a close one to the Lightning.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 42, Stockton 35 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller scored 11 points and Addison Albrecht added 10 to lead the co-op over the Blackhawks.