Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters crossed the finish line and waited patiently for her official time.
She had won the race, no doubt, but was it good enough to get into Drake?
When a coach informed Walters that her first-place time of 12.49 in the 100-meter dash was just under the Blue-Standard mark to qualify for the Drake Relays, jubilation set in.
“I was praying for that,” said Walters, who crossed one-one hundredth of a second ahead of the automatic qualifying time of 12.50 at Tuesday’s Hempstead Girls Track & Field Invitational. “I was so confident I could do it because I believed in my training and I believed in myself, and that one felt really good.”
Walters tied for the state’s eighth-best time entering Tuesday’s event. Her teammate, Ava Ramler (12.74), placed second in the 100 and, despite narrowly missing the Blue Standard, still might be joining Walters at Drake.
“She had a big PR, and that’s what she’s looking for,” Walters said. “It put her in a really good spot for Drake.”
Thursday is the final day to qualify for the 2023 Drake Relays, which take place April 26-29 in Des Moines.
Walters, who also took first in the 200-meter dash (25.99), played a part in all three of Western Dubuque’s gold medals on Tuesday.
Lucy Ehlers, Ramler, Claire Stuntz and Walters won the 4x200 relay in 1:46.85, narrowly missing the automatic qualifying time of 1:45.50, but still a strong case for Drake with the state’s 12th-best time out of 24 qualifiers.
Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley (141.5) tied for first in the team standings. Western Dubuque (71) was third, Hempstead (65) placed sixth, Wahlert (61) seventh and Senior (35) was ninth.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen showed no signs of rust after being sidelined for more than a week following a hamstring injury.
The Golden Eagles’ junior sprinter anchored her team to gold in the sprint medley in 1:49.34, more than 5 seconds clear of runner-up Linn-Mar. The foursome of Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald and Steffen are Blue-Oval bound with the sub-1:50.00 mark.
“It feels awesome,” said Steffen, who will also be competing in the 4x100 and 4x200 and 4x400 at Drake. “That’s the goal that we were going for all season. “We’ve been really pushing toward our fullest potential. We’ve all been putting in so much work, doing everything we can at practice…everything possible.”
The Golden Eagles closed the meet with a bang, winning the 4x400. Olivia Donovan, Anna Roling, McDonald and Steffen went way under Drake’s Blue Standard of 4:06.00 by posting the state’s fourth-best time of 4:01.26.
Hempstead’s 4x800 relay squad had nothing to sweat on Tuesday, qualifying for Drake in early March with the top time in the state. Still, the defending Drake and state champions showed their prowess in convincing fashion.
Evie Henneberry, Maddie Digman, Brooke O’Brien and Keelee Leitzen bested runner-up Linn-Mar by nearly 7 seconds with a time of 9:34.68.
“(Drake) is just such a fun atmosphere, and we’re excited to get back there again,” Leitzen said. “Everything is just so awesome down there, and I just can’t wait to do it with this team again.”
The Mustangs were without 4x800 staples, Julia Gehl and Camdyn Kay on Tuesday, both part of last year’s gold-medal team at Drake and state. Leitzen praised Henneberry’s and Digman’s ability to step up and fill the void.
“Evie had a huge PR…that’s really gonna help us if we need her to step in,” Leitzen said. “Maddie also had a really good PR. They’re both really stepping in, and it’s helping this team out a lot.”
Leitzen added her second gold by setting a new meet record in the 400 in 58.49. The time fell short of the Blue Standard mark, but gives her a good shot of qualifying with the 10th-best time in the state entering Tuesday.
Leitzen, O’Brien, Digman and Ayla Osterkamp went sub-4:06.00 to stake their path to Drake with a runner-up finish in the closing 4x400 in 4:05.89.
Ava Singletary, Olivia Brimeyer, Carly Hefel and Neveah Kessler ran Dubuque Senior to its lone gold on Tuesday with a first-place time of 4:29.90 in the distance medley relay.
