Sydney Kennedy collected another award during a dominant freshman season at Des Moines Area Community College.
Kennedy, who pitched Western Dubuque to the Iowa Class 4A state softball championship last summer, earned the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s pitcher of the week award for the second time this season on Thursday. She also won the award on April 10.
Kennedy made appearances in two of four games as the DMACC softball team swept doubleheaders from Ellsworth Community College on April 27 and May 1. She threw one inning in an 11-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader April 27 and struck out all three batters she faced. She followed that performance with a no-hitter over five innings in a 19-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on May 1. She fanned nine and walked one batter.
Kennedy worked a total of six innings in the two games, didn’t allow a hit and struck out 12 batters to improve to 7-0 this season with six saves and an earned run average of 2.13.
She has pitched 62 1/3 innings, allowing 25 runs on 46 hits with 80 strikeouts, 14 walks and 8.98 strikeouts per seven innings. Kennedy leads the ICCAC in saves and is fifth in earned run average.
DMACC will host either Iowa Central Community College or North Iowa Area Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI-A Championship this weekend
Felderman earns all-Heart honors — Mount Mercy University’s Breanna Felderman, a sophomore from Dubuque Senior, earned all-Heart of America Conference accolades in women’s golf this spring. She led the Mustangs with an 82.18 scoring average over 17 rounds during her sophomore season and won a tournament in the fall — the Klocke Family Classic.
Felderman’s low round for the year was a 75 at the Iowa Central Spring Invite earlier this month. At the league tournament, she led the fifth-place Mustangs with an 11th-place 88-87-79—254 at Creekmor Golf Club in Raymore, Mo.
Doyle sets NCAA lacrosse record — University of Dubuque freshman Ryan Doyle set an NCAA Division III record during the Spartans’ 6-4 victory over Northwestern (Minn.) in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference semifinals. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defender from Brighton, Mich., now has 94 forced turnovers.
The Spartans will host Lake Forest (Ill.) in the championship game Saturday at a time to be determined.
Davenport reaches 1,000 wins — Madison College’s Mike Davenport earned his 1,000th win as a junior college baseball coach earlier this week. Davenport boasts a .688 career winning percentage over 28 years, racking up 339 wins at Kishwaukee College from 1995-2004 and 662 with Madison College, where he took over in 2005.
The 18th-year coach of the WolfPack becomes the 43rd coach to reach that milestone in NJCAA history, and is now one of 14 active head coaches in NJCAA baseball to surpass 1,000 wins. Before taking over the Kishwaukee baseball program, Davenport coached at the former Clarke College in Dubuque. He was an assistant from 1992-94 before taking over head coaching duties and becoming the sports information director during the 1994-95 seasons. He went 19-53 as the coach at Clarke, where he also played.
LaBelle takes over Clarke lacrosse program — Tucker LaBelle, who recently completed his collegiate lacrosse playing career at Clarke University, has been named the Pride’s head coach for next season. La Belle will be the fifth head coach in program history and succeeds Ryan Barnes, who stepped down following three seasons.
La Belle became the all-time leading goal scorer in program history during his senior season. He finished with 60 career goals, including a career-high 20 goals as a freshman. La Belle also served as a volunteer coach for the Dubuque Bulldogs high school lacrosse program over the last two seasons and has been involved with the Iowa Dogfish, a men’s senior box lacrosse team based in Davenport, Iowa.
La Belle has served as a social media coordinator for the Field of Dreams since 2019.
Leitzen, Blean to Loras — Dubuque Hempstead standouts Brady Blean and Marcus Leitzen will continue their distance running careers at Loras College in the fall. Blean finished 32nd, and Leitzen took 68th in the Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet this fall.
Fox earns save for Whitewater — Hayden Fox, a senior pitcher from Stockton, Ill., earned his first save of the season in helping the NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team sweep UW-Stout this weekend. He tossed four shutout innings in a 12-4 victory in the second game of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.