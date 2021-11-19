Here is a capsule preview of the area girls basketball teams competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jim Kettmann (18th year, 301-113)
Last season — 8-9, 6-4 Tri-Rivers
Returning starter — Elise Kilburg (Jr., G)
Key returning players — Holly Beauchamp (Sr., G); Kaylee Koos (Sr., G); Megan Kremer (Soph., F)
Promising newcomers — Alaina DeSotel (Fr., F); Josie Kintzle (Soph., G); Korey Kintzle (Soph., G); Maya Oliver (Soph., F); Gwen Schroeder (Fr., F); Skylar Sieverding (Fr., G); Kalyn Skrivseth (Fr., G); Kailyn Thompson (Fr., F)
Outlook — The loss of four starters, including the top two scorers from last season presents an early challenge for the Mohawks. But quickness and an underclassman group that has good size should keep Marquette competitive. Senior leadership will be needed from Beauchamp and Koos until the season progresses and this young team gains experience. But once they do, expect them to again be in the thick of the Tri-Rivers standings.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Steve Putz (second year, 2-19)
Last season — 2-19, 2-12 Tri-Rivers
Key returning players — Ella Aulwes (Sr., G); Annie Hoffman (Sr., F); Addy Kirby (Jr., G); Audrie Helmrichs (Soph., C)
Promising newcomers — Schyler Meyer, (Jr., G); Reagan Stelken (Jr., C); Claire Aulwes (Soph., F); Mikayla Thein (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Vikings return nearly everyone from a year ago and hope to build on the growing pains from the last season. Ella Aulwes (second-team all-conference) and Hoffman (honorable mention all-conference) will lead an Ed-Co team that features experience, dual post players, and a lot of speed in the back court. While the starters will have plenty of experience, players coming off the bench lack minutes at the varsity level.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Co-coaches — Brad Huber & Ali Scherrman (first season)
Last season — 25-1, 14-0 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Carissa Sabers (Sr., G); Kennedy Rausch (Jr., G)
Key returning players — Kylie Chestnut (Sr., G); Liz McDowell (Sr., F); Caelyn Sands (Sr., G); Paige Winter (Sr., F); Erin Knipper (Jr., F); Ella Mensen (Jr., F); Haley Ronnebaum (Soph., F)
Promising newcomer — Bianka Ronnebaum (Fr., G)
Outlook — The Wildcats were within a fourth-quarter collapse of being crowned state champions last season, so they will undoubtedly be hungry entering this year. They did, however, graduate their top three scoring leaders — and by a wide margin. All-conference returnees Sabers and Rausch will look to lead this junior and senior-laden team that can shoot and has size, towards another deep postseason run.